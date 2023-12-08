RGM helps Coca-Cola do fewer brands better | WARC | The Feed
RGM helps Coca-Cola do fewer brands better
The Coca-Cola Company has halved the number of brands it operates – from 400 before the pandemic to 200 now – and is leveraging marketing investment to scale these brands regionally and globally.
Why brand pruning matters
Fewer brands allows the business to have a more focused approach on its priorities in terms of the countries and categories it operates in.
Further, it can also be “more effective in the way that we invest every dollar to build those brands across the system through our marketing transformation process globally”, according to Henrique Braun, president of international development, speaking on the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference Call.
Takeaways
- Crucial to the success of this approach is the business’s revenue growth management (RGM) capabilities, which “make the revenue flywheel spin faster – having the right brands, having the packaging, price, channel, composition per country, in a way that we can continue to adapt and to win in the different markets”, said Braun.
- In this way, The Coca-Cola Company is seeing the fastest-growing opportunities in developing markets – the capability to generate data and amplify its portfolio “is invariably shorter than the developed markets”, he explained.
- India is an example of this approach, helping sequence the expansion of brands and different packages in the country – and, with a brand like Thums Up, exploring opportunities for regional expansion across Southeast Asia.
- With Coca-Cola expanding into new categories such as coffee and alcohol, there are also opportunities to expand in categories adjacent to core soft drinks – ready-to-drink coffee in China, for example.
