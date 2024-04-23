Revolut & Chase: The retail media boom comes to banking | WARC | The Feed
Revolut & Chase: The retail media boom comes to banking
Financial services brands are starting to see opportunities in advertising, with Chase in the US launching a media solution and the UK’s Revolut considering one, as the same first-party storm that hit the retail world now gathers above financial services.
Why advertising matters to financial services
Selling digital ads is usually much more profitable than providing a company’s core operations because the incremental revenue is a byproduct of those operations. With young fintechs like Revolut looking for new sources of profitable revenue and established brands like Chase also in search of profitable growth, advertising appears to offer a big opportunity.
It’s not the first time that financial services and, specifically JPMorgan Chase, have dabbled in media. Back in 2021, it acquired restaurant reviews site The Infatuation. It appears that for Chase, at least, the strategy has yielded some rewards.
Revolut sees potential in media as fintech boom fades
No longer the radical upstarts of the late 2010s, fintechs or neo banks like Revolut are becoming established (even if it waits for a full banking license). But it too has felt the pull of media.
In an interview with the FT, Revolut head of growth Antoine Le Nel talked up becoming a “media business” capable of bringing in a “proper chunk” of total revenues. Internal company files shared by another source indicate that expected revenues from the project in just two years could be as much as a third of Revolut’s £923m revenues in 2022.
The company has now hired TikTok’s former head of e-commerce partnerships in the UK, Inam Mahmood, to lead sales for the new venture, indicating some seriousness.
Chase Media Solutions
In short, Chase Media will send its customers targeted deals and discounts based on their spending habits, adding a new level of sophistication and targeting to the existing Chase Offers feature. And this is thanks to the 2022 acquisition of Figg, a card-linked marketing platform.
According to a release, Chase Media Solutions “serves as a key conduit for brands, connecting them with consumers’ personal passions and interests.” At launch, the banks says it has piloted the technology through some short campaigns for Air Canada, Solo Stove, Blue Bottle and Whataburger.
In turn, the release continues, “Chase customers benefit from personalized offers and the ability to earn cash back with brands they love or are discovering for the first time.”
“Like retailers, we have first-party data and a dedicated audience. But what sets us apart is the unrivaled scale and insights from our customers,” says Rich Muhlstock, president of the new media solutions division.
Driving the story: Everything is an ad network
For the original thinking on this trend, which began in the depths of the pandemic, look to Eric Seufert’s observations on his Mobiledevmemo blog and the long list of examples confirming them.
The deprecation of the third-party cookie has floated on the horizon for many years now, as online advertising looks past the deeply flawed but democratic tracking technology of the cookie. Though there remain more potential hiccups along the way to a Google-sponsored solution, it is undeniable that marketers and media owners need to look to their own sources of data, known as first-party data.
It’s the story that makes up a significant portion of WARC’s latest Future of Measurement report (members can read here; if you’re yet to subscribe, get a sample here). At the brand level, this manifests in 71% of brands, agencies, and publishers increasing their first-party assets.
What’s new here, however, is how wildly the definition of “publisher” is deviating from its original sense, as advertising dollars fall away from their traditional destinations alongside professionally produced content. What matters to ad buyers today is audience data close to the point of purchase – for financial services brands, the step makes a lot of sense.
