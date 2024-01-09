Reuters Institute tracks publisher concerns on AI | WARC | The Feed
Reuters Institute tracks publisher concerns on AI
Artificial Intelligence systems are in use across the publishing world, but there is deep ambivalence about what that means for the news media, a new survey from the Reuters Institute at the University of Oxford finds.
The Reuters Institute’s study, based on a survey of over 300 “digital leaders” from more than 50 countries, explores the attitudes and expectation of publishers and senior journalist leaders about the industry and practice of news.
Why AI in news matters
This year, AI is already going to change the way we read the internet as Search Generative Experiences (SGE) come to market, promising a synthesised take on the internet at a glance. For publishers, this is very likely to cause sharp declines in direct audiences, and content licensing deals are unlikely to make up for those losses.
In short, it’s likely that for premium publishers, the barriers to access will rise, while for smaller publishers the opportunity to monetise through advertising will likely diminish, as ad dollars continue their steady decline from a critical revenue stream to part of a diverse mix (see chart).
So what’s going on?
Many publishers are looking ahead to how they will defend against AI, either by raising barriers or driving toward unique experiences and formats that will be much harder for AI to replicate. At the same time, AI promises the publishing world many of the same efficiencies as other lines of business.
In terms of who wins, publishers are not hugely optimistic: 48% believe that very little money will go to publishers in an AI world, while 35% believe that any AI money will only go to big publishers.
The trickier question is how audiences will respond to a world of artificially created content – to say nothing of the legal questions hovering around the use of journalism for training data – and the potential for reputational risk from the use of synthetic content. One forecast suggests that up to 90% of online content may be synthetically produced by 2026. In such a world, it’s possible that human-made art could come to resemble a kind of ‘organic’ or ‘free range’ tier of content.
Publishers generally think of AI’s usage as part of the back end, with 56% expressing interest in AI for back-end news automation (processes like tagging, transcription, and copyediting), followed by recommendation engines (37%) and commercial uses (28%). AI for content creation is considered a major reputational risk.
What you need to know
- 47% of the survey feel confident for journalism in the year ahead. Rising costs and diminishing ad revenues are key factors to the 12% expressing low confidence.
- 63% worry about the sharp decline in referral traffic from social media sites following Facebook news referrals falling by almost half over the last year; 77% will focus on direct channels.
- Video platforms like TikTok (+55 net score) and YouTube (+44) retain strong interest, but now with broadcast channels, it’s Meta’s sleeping giant WhatsApp that has seen the biggest swell in interest (+61) since the service introduced broadcast-only channels aimed at publishers.
- Attention is now key, with 54% of survey respondents reporting that this was their company’s main focus.
What publishers are doing more of:
- Video +64
- Newsletters +52
- Podcasts +47
Sourced from Reuters Institute, WARC. Image: Reuters Institute
