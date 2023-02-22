You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Triopoly drives evolution of media monetisation
As Alphabet, Amazon and Meta continue to dominate global adspending, accounting for more than 40% of the total last year, many media owners are being forced to evolve their operating models to survive, says the latest Global Advertising Trends report from WARC.
Why it matters
The weakening of the historic bond between content, audiences and advertising is underpinning the upheaval in the media industry. It is becoming harder for content-creating publishers to remain competitive against data-rich performance channels like retail media, and sustain publishing businesses through online display revenue alone.
Amazon, for example, earned $37.7bn from advertising services in 2022. In context, the entire global publishing ad market will be worth $47.2bn in 2023, per WARC Media data, a decline of 7.7% year-on-year in 2023.
What it means
While no longer sufficient to support many media owners in isolation, advertising remains an attractive, high-margin source of revenue. Media Modules in Flux highlights key trends driving changes in how media companies make money.
- The proliferation of SVOD services is coming to an end as key media players – think Netflix, Disney et al – move to ad-supported business models. As well as catering to consumers’ desire to access content for free and save money, this signals that profitability is being prioritised over revenue growth.
- Where legacy channels offer both digital and offline formats – i.e. media like video, audio, publishing and OOH – ad investment is increasingly likely to go to digital formats in CTV, audio streaming and DOOH.
- It is still possible to build a robust, ad-driven media business in niche areas, as demonstrated by Washington, DC-based publishers like Axios, Punchbowl and Politico, which aim their products at influential audiences in the US capital.
Key quote
“The reality of the publishing industry is that you really cannot have an original content model that is mostly or solely reliant on display advertising revenue. Ad money is being eaten by retailers because they have really good data of what people purchase” – Brian Morrissey, media analyst and founder of The Rebooting.
Download a complimentary sample report of WARC Global Ad Trends: Media modules in flux here.
How to measure organic social media effectively
There is no singular approach to social media marketing in India, argues one brand strategy director who uses custom metrics for clients such as Tim Hortons, and explains how brands can set the right objectives and KPIs for organic content.
Why it matters
Brands can be a force for good
Brands can be a force for good
Most consumers believe business can be a force for good, with 80% agreeing that brands can make money and support good causes at the same time, according to research from Ipsos.
Further, almost two-thirds say they try to buy products from brands that act responsibly, even if it costs more.
These are among the findings from the research company’s Global Trends 2023 report, based on 48,000 interviews across 50 markets.
Why it matters
In a period of multiple crises – the world has emerged from a pandemic into a period of economic uncertainty, war and accelerating climate change – many people still hold to the notion that business, and by extension brands, can help change things for the better.
It therefore behoves those same businesses and brands to step up to the mark. At the same time, however, Ipsos finds 53% of people don’t trust business leaders to tell the truth – and marketers will be in the front line of addressing that gap.
Key trends
- Eight in 10 agree that the world is headed for environmental disaster unless we change our habits quickly (but half also agree that scientists don’t really know what they are talking about on environmental issues).
- Six in 10 fear that technical progress is destroying our lives (although 71% also say they can’t imagine life without the internet).
- While only 31% are optimistic for the world in the coming year, most consider themselves happy (57%), and 59% are optimistic about how 2023 will pan out for themselves and their family.
- Despite talk of the end of globalisation, six in 10 people across the world believe it is good for them personally (62%) and for their market (66%).
Sourced from Ipsos
Brands gain from continued marketing spend in tough times
Protecting marketing spend in tough times can help brands set themselves up for incremental growth in the longer term, according to data from Analytic Partners.
Why it matters
Events that have disrupted the economy in 2022, including inflation and the war in Ukraine, have carried over into 2023. Brands that are able to maintain or increase their spend in the face of this uncertainty have an opportunity to gain a competitive advantage.
Takeaways
Drawing on data from its ROI Genome project, Analytic Partners found that:
Walmart’s 30% ad growth contrasts with cooling consumer environment
Walmart’s 30% ad growth contrasts with cooling consumer environment
At a time of squeezed margins, the companies transitioning from the slim profits of food retail to the big profits promised by advertising are beginning to bear fruit – Walmart’s full-year results offer some hints at this new state of affairs.
Why it matters
Walmart remains in a strong position, even if there are warning signs flashing in the FY/Q4 22 results of a company that is often seen as a barometer of US (and increasingly global) consumption. But the key here is how advertising is growing way ahead of the rate of revenues – even if it remains a drop in the ocean compared to the total business.
Ad growth analysed
Walmart, the biggest retailer in the US by value, and with significant interests around the world, posted strong growth in its advertising business over the course of the year: 30% globally to reach $2.7bn. This is thanks to Walmart Connect in the US and Flipkart ads in India– way ahead of currency-adjusted full-year sales growth of 6.7%.
The devil, however, is in the detail. More profitable discretionary spending has softened, and while less profitable food sales grew, overall margins have diminished.
Warning signs of what’s to come
The signs for the year ahead, even beyond the company’s own muted forecasts, aren’t good: at least half of market share gains in grocery are a result of higher-income buyers trading down in their food shopping, CFO John David Rainey told investors.
Meanwhile, brands and retailers alike are reaching the limits of their upwards pricing power, and private label penetration continues to grow.
Advertising offers a new way through in two ways, according to the company’s earnings release: it either makes straight sales, or some of its revenue gains manifest as reductions to Walmart’s cost of sales, thereby improving its profit margins.
Retail media in focus
Prospects for long-term growth in retail media – like Walmart and Flipkart’s advertising capabilities – are strong. Retail media accounts for over a fifth of the online ad market in 2022, and 14% of all advertising spend. In Walmart’s increasingly key food segment, CPG brands are big spenders, according to a major new report into retail media.
Flipkart earlier this month noted its ambition for ad revenue growth in India, a market that has become worth more than a billion dollars. Retail media across the globe is set to grow 10.1%, per GroupM/WARC figures, to reach a total of $122bn.
Sourced from Walmart, Seeking Alpha, WARC, Investopedia
Customer reviews trump influencers
Customer reviews trump influencers
Real-life customer reviews/ratings are likely to have a much greater impact on purchasing decisions than influencer/celebrity reviews, new research suggests.
According to a study* from Emplifi, based on a poll of 2,000 US and UK consumers, 87% report that feedback from actual customers has a sway on what they buy, compared to just 50% who said the same about influencers.
Why it matters
The evident preference for user-generated content (UGC) speaks to a rising demand for brand authenticity, and at the same time offers marketers a free resource that they can use more often. It also points to a need for brands to have a customer review strategy in place that can help improve customer loyalty and enhance the overall shopping experience.
Takeaways
- 71% of online shoppers agree that “authentic” positive customer ratings/reviews make a real difference in purchasing decisions.
- 58% of those surveyed place a high value on product pictures or videos posted by real-life customers when researching products online.
- When researching products online, customer reviews/ratings are more important than price, return policy, and/or shipping costs.
- When researching products, marketplaces are the most commonly used source for lower-priced products ($/£5-20), with search engines used most often for pricier items (more than $/£100).
Key quote
“Brands that are already leveraging UGC are seeing measurable results. The key is to make this content easily accessible on your product pages so customers can conduct their research right on your website without having to visit other sites to find authentic customer reviews” – Kyle Wong, Chief of Strategy at Emplifi.
*Meeting the Demands of the Modern Customer: A Deep Dive Into The Importance of Social Influence
Sourced from Emplifi
Gaming: A marketer’s primer
A new marketer’s primer on gaming analyses the following key areas – the landscape; motivation; culture and reach; gamer archetypes; emerging trends; opportunities for brands; and the dangers and pitfalls within gaming.
Gaming is “the biggest niche brands can’t afford to miss”, according to author Oliver Feldwick, head of innovation at The&Partnership.
Why it matters
How brands can win over mom in Indonesia's baby sector
The baby products category in Indonesia saw a rise in affordable options for essentials in 2022, but a Kantar report advises brands to optimise product assortment to support increased mobility post-pandemic.
Why it matters
Purchasing behaviour varies across segments but brands have an opportunity to offer more spending options to the lower economic classes, and while economic pressures remain in 2023, baby products will continue to grow and maintain their position as essential goods.
Takeaways
JD.com set to spark online price war
JD.com set to spark online price war
JD.com, the Chinese e-commerce giant, is reported to be readying a 10 billion yuan (US$1.5bn) subsidy campaign as it prepares to challenge rival Pinduoduo in the country’s lower-tier markets.
What’s happening
The campaign will launch next month, according to the South China Morning Post, and the subsidies will apply not only to the platform’s own online shops but also to storefronts set up by third parties.
Context
“Low prices were the most important weapons responsible for our past success, and they will be essential in the future,” founder Richard Liu Qiangdong said late last year. Now JD.com is targeting the budget end of the market in a move that will bring it into fierce competition with Pinduoduo. The latter launched its own similar subsidy campaign in 2019 which helped it establish itself in China’s smaller towns, where consumers are more price sensitive.
Why it matters
While this development will be good for consumers, it’s less clear what the effect will be on the wider e-commerce sector. What’s unfolding is a battle to attract users at a time when pandemic controls and supply chain disruptions have slowed growth in the sector. At least 89 e-commerce platforms closed last year, the Post noted.
Sourced from South China Morning Post
Facebook criticised for damaging ads shown to young Aussies
Facebook criticised for damaging ads shown to young Aussies
Ads for unhealthy foods, alcohol and gambling are being targeted at Australian teens on Facebook and Instagram, according to research from the University of Queensland and Monash University.
Research findings
Working in partnership with state health promotion body VicHealth, researchers examined Facebook data provided by 83 16-25-year-olds, including 54 aged 16-17, Mirage News reported. They found:
- The younger group was exposed to significant numbers of unhealthy food ads (244 for 16-year-olds, 493 for 17-year-olds)
- They saw fewer ads for alcohol (19 for 16-year-olds, 85 for 17-year-olds) and gambling (1 and 49 respectively).
- Alcohol ads appeared in the Facebook feeds of 93% of 16-17-year-olds in the study.
- 59% of 16-17-year-olds in the study reported seeing alcohol ads regularly or sometimes; 62% reported seeing gambling ads regularly or sometimes.
- The average participant had 6.3 alcohol-related interests and 39 unhealthy food interests recorded as advertising keywords within their Facebook profile.
Context
It’s not the first time that Facebook has been criticised for the appropriateness of the ads it targets to children. Two years ago, lobby group Reset Australia, campaigning to stop the profiling of under-18s, was able to create ads, approved by the platform, to target teenagers interested in gambling, smoking and extreme weight loss. The new research suggests that not much has changed since then and reignites the debate about what is acceptable in digital marketing.
Why it matters
One finding in particular is significant – the association between keywords and consumption. “In their ad model, Facebook attached more alcohol-related keywords to young people who drank more alcohol,” the University of Queensland’s Nicholas Carah reported. And the same was true for unhealthy food keywords and consumption of such foods.
The net effect is to encourage more unhealthy behaviour among youth and store up societal problems for the future.
Key quote
“This [research] suggests that Facebook is learning which young people have previously consumed the most alcohol and unhealthy foods just by monitoring their use of digital services, then targeting them with more of these ads without directly asking them about it” – Nicholas Carah, Associate Professor and Director of Digital Cultures & Societies at the University of Queensland.
Sourced from Mirage News, BBC
PepsiCo and Coca-Cola eye the alcohol market
Hard seltzers are a growing trend in the alcohol market and one that has piqued the interest of major drinks groups like PepsiCo and Coca-Cola – but the presence of these giants and their distribution capabilities has unsettled the industry, as has the proximity of often youth-friendly brands to the alcohol sector.
Why it matters
There are two stories here. One is about the highly regulated US alcohol industry fretting about the entrance of soft drinks giants into their territory as they blur the lines between the historic separations of the alcohol industry in which no one company can make, distribute, and retail alcohol.
The other is about the marketing story surrounding these same brands entering a very different category with a big advantage potentially conferred by being able to go where existing brands cannot.
The story
The New York Times has a round-up of the complexities faced by Mountain Dew, the PepsiCo-owned soft drink that last year brought out a ‘hard’ version. Coca-Cola’s canned Jack and Coke integration is similar.
Other versions of the trend have involved the integration of soft drink giant distribution capabilities (physical availability being key), but Hard Mtn Dew, licensed through Boston Beer Co, is quite specific, given the brand’s extreme-sport focus and youthful persona.
Some detractors have accused both brand and retailers of inappropriate placement – accusations that all deny. However, there is a larger question about the effects of the kind of long-term branding that a soft drink is able to do, where it is able to do it and how that halo effect can then translate into a different category.
In a sense, slip-ups in placement would be a good demonstration of the quick-glance effect that branding can have.
Serious growth
This is part of the rise of Ready-to-Drink (or RTD) beverages – pre-mixed G&Ts, cocktails, hard Kombuchas, hard lemonades, hard coffees, and whatever else that can be made boozy. Unlike alcopops before them, however, they are finally becoming a big segment, capable of driving significant profit – even more per case than sodas.
While current sales are relatively small in the grand scheme of the alcohol market, they are growing fast. Sales of RTD reached around $10bn in 2021 (though for context, the same Grand View Research source pegs the global beer market at $680bn) but are expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 22.9% between now and 2030.
The sheer breadth of this segment is quite staggering, and often depends quite a lot on chasing the latest novelty. As Just Drinks put it in its 2023 trends back in January: “It’s hard to escape the feeling that this part of the market suffers from its consumers’ brevity of attention span.” For the new hard seltzer brands, however, the high prices they charge will compensate.
Sourced from the New York Times, WARC, Coca-Cola, Boston Beer, Grand View Research, Just Drinks
Human interaction matters to online shoppers
Sixty-two percent of online retail customers prefer speaking with live representatives about ordering issues, placing this solution ahead of more automated solutions, according to a recent study.
Why it matters
BARB will expand to measure high-quality YouTube content
BARB will expand to measure high-quality YouTube content
BARB , the UK measurement company, will expand beyond TV to include “fit-for-TV” content on video sharing platforms, alongside its existing measurement of broadcasters’ content on YouTube.
Why it matters
Times have changed and measurement is catching up. With new high standards, the expansion reflects the fact that there are non-traditional but high-quality production operations making videos on YouTube. These apply the kind of editorial standards that viewers would expect for TV, and which a significant minority of viewers watch on a TV. As a result, the quality of the viewing and attention should be noted.
That BARB will now measure serious, well-regulated, responsible media outlets should be a positive step for their sustainability and for British media plurality. But the trick will be working out exactly how to do it.
The story
Effectively, BARB – renamed BARB Audiences, in recognition of this expanded view – will now seek to measure any content that meets the following standards that would make it “fit for TV” including:
- Editorial input and oversight.
- Regulatory compliance, or an intention to deliver content that aligns with prevailing regulation.
- Content that provides a safe and suitable environment for advertisers.
The news follows an announcement late last year that the company would include Netflix and other subscription video-on-demand platforms like Disney+ in its measurements, adding to its BVOD capabilities.
Steady now
Currently, this is only news of a commitment to expand its focus following a consultation. “We don’t yet have all the answers for how and when we will extend our reporting of content on video-sharing platforms,” notes Justin Sampson, CEO of BARB Audiences.
Sourced from BARB, WARC
Open internet channels occupy Indonesians more than social
Open internet channels occupy Indonesians more than social
Indonesia is sometimes referred to as the social media capital of the world, but research shows that Indonesians spend more than half their time online on the open internet.
That’s according to a study by Kantar and The Trade Desk, which defines the open internet as comprising news/websites, over the top (OTT) and connected TV (CTV), music/audio streaming and online gaming.
Key stats
- The average Indonesian consumer spends 283 hours a month on digital media, with 55% of that time on the open internet.
- Over the past 12 months, seven in 10 Indonesians increased their open internet consumption; two in three expect to further increase time spent on open internet channels in the next six months.
- Premium content (44%) and credibility of content (25%) are the top drivers that influence choice of content.
- When comparing a premium-content environment with user-generated content platforms, Indonesians were 67% more likely to trust brands that advertise on OTT.
Why it matters
The figures suggest marketers will need to reconsider their media mix as users shift away from social media, user-generated content platforms and live game streaming towards open internet channels. The scale of the shift in mindset required is evident in a comment from the chair of the Indonesia Digital Association who notes that “digital ad spend outside of the open internet ecosystem is at least three times higher than the open internet”.
Timing is a factor
The study also found that usage of the open internet peaks before lunch during the commuting period (news/websites) and after work when families gather (OTT).
Sourced from The Trade Desk
Selecting a best-in-class data clean room
Data clean rooms are not a new concept but have been gaining popularity in-market as brands look to accelerate ROI, improve measurement and find alternatives to third-party cookies.
According to Vihan Sharma, EVP - Global Sales, LiveRamp, clean room solutions that are able to provide value and seamless access to data, while maintaining a focus on regulatory compliance, are vital.
Why it matters
Social media and the marketing mix opportunities in India
The social media landscape in India has evolved rapidly and dynamically over the last 20 years, creating big opportunities for brands to respond to changing consumer behaviour.
Rheya Hiremath and Zameer Vikamsey from creative and advertising agency Wife explore some of the bigger trends.
Why it matters
Top-quality creative quadruples your profit
Top-quality creative quadruples your profit
High-quality creative drives more than four times as much profit as low-quality creative, according to a new research collaboration between WARC and Kantar.
Why it matters
The research shows that both short-term and long-term metrics of creative quality drive ROI, but the long-term component correlates more strongly with profit ROI. This reinforces the need for both long-term and short-term elements across ads within a campaign, regardless of immediate objectives.
The report provides more evidence for the link between creativity and effectiveness (which is important validation for our creative commitment scoring). WARC Subscribers can read it here.
Data
Its findings are based on WARC's database of profit ROI figures from award entrants and winners globally, and Kantar's Link database of ad effectiveness metrics from short-term sales to long-term brand equity. This report is the first time both databases have been analysed together.
Takeaways
- With the long-term component of creative quality explaining more of the increase in profit ROI, build components into all of your advertising that can work to benefit building future brand demand, regardless of singular objectives.
- Strong ads tend to depict products, product demonstrations, and early branding.
- For young brands, building your own branding devices into your advertising can be a powerful way to begin to establish your own brand.
Key quote
“Unsupported brands face vulnerability, and the leap of faith that is advertising needs more support now than ever before” – Duncan Southgate, Senior Director, Creative and Media Solutions, Insights Division, Kantar.
Brand marketing key to paid search
Upper-funnel marketing has a significant impact on the performance of paid search, but brands often focus on short-term metrics and last-click attribution when assessing this channel.
Why it matters
While short-term activation can deliver immediate results for brands, brand-building benefits marketers because the strategy focuses on developing a trusted relationship with the consumer over the long term, thus driving sustainable growth.
Brand marketing outperforms performance marketing
Meta debuts paid verification, signalling a new strategic imperative
Meta debuts paid verification, signalling a new strategic imperative
Following Twitter’s attempt at paid verification, Meta will now launch a similar service, in a move that has proved both surprising and controversial, with the promise of pay-to-play visibility and reach for subscribers.
Why it matters
A paid subscription for verification is expected to roll out this week in Australia and New Zealand before expanding globally. It follows a recent run of bad news, market doubt, layoffs, and significant losses to revenues per user. In this context, Meta is pointing to two new strategic possibilities:
- Reducing its reliance on advertising revenues
- Professionalising its platforms’ content by prioritising creators (if they pay)
What’s going on?
In a Facebook post, founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new product as Meta Verified, a “subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support.”
In a sign of the Apple-shaped issues underlying the decision, there will be two pricing tiers:
- $11.99 per month for non-Apple users
- $14.99 per month for iOS users
The key
But there’s a really important product detail here that Zuckerberg omitted from his personal post that crops up in the press release: buyers will also get:
“Increased visibility and reach with prominence in some areas of the platform – like search, comments and recommendations.”
What this means in practice remains to be seen, but with a higher barrier to entry to this tier, it appears that Meta learned from the mistakes of Twitter Blue’s copycat frenzy, when almost anyone with a credit card could be verified. Meta already verifies some notable accounts for free with a blue tick.
Analysis
Meta has struggled to match pandemic-era demand over the last year with the crunch of Apple’s rule changes. It’s estimated that these have put an 8% hole in the company’s 2022 revenues, by making it harder to target and measure advertising, as well as a softer advertising market (mostly in mobile-exposed media like Meta’s platforms).
These signal reductions and the concurrent slowdown in spend on the platform has driven the company not only to talk up its investments in AI for measurement and targeting, but to espouse a new mantra of efficiency.
Beyond advertising
We might read paid verification in this light: there is incremental money to be made from creators, and it could help shift its intense reliance on advertising.
It is also true that Meta, which has been so vital to the ad ecosystem for businesses large and small, needs to find a way of keeping itself sticky and valuable to normal users with more than just a costly TikTok copycat to bring to the fight.
As The Register posits, a boost to creators could “translate into less fighting with distant relatives”, and more of the content users actually want to see from creators.
But it also shifts the experience of Facebook and Instagram away from catching up with friends and toward seeing professionally made content, as Bloomberg’s Sarah Frier noted on Twitter, with the key difference that making it as a creator becomes less about making better content but paying to play.
Sourced from Meta, WARC, Vox, The Register, Bloomberg
Big brands place pricing bets
Big brands place pricing bets
Some major brand owners like Nestlé and Coca-Cola are set to continue raising prices in 2023, while the likes of Kraft-Heinz and PepsiCo are taking stock after a year of increases and growing pushback from retailers.
Context
Inflation shot up in the wake of the pandemic as supply chain issues bit and that trend was exacerbated by war in Ukraine and rocketing energy and commodity prices. Food prices, for example, have jumped almost 17% in the UK over the past 12 months and 10% in the US. Meanwhile, some costs – fuel, transport, cardboard packaging – are coming down, while others – plastics, chemicals, labour – remain high.
Why it matters
FMCG manufacturers in particular face a delicate balancing act as they look to maintain margins but avoid losing sales to private label, in what is effectively a test of brand strength – and marketing has a role to play in that.
“Retailers cannot truly push back on prices … if the company has an important brand,” Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne told Reuters. But at the same time, Mark Hosbein of consulting firm Magid reports that “consumer sensitivity to prices is going up, even in the last couple months”.
The big question
The rising cost of living is forcing many consumers to reassess their priorities: choice factors such as quality are giving way to price. The question is how far the balance will tip towards the latter and how major brands will respond if that happens.
Sourced from Reuters
Email this content