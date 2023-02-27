Rethinking how to connect with young Asians | WARC | The Feed
Rethinking how to connect with young Asians
Having lived through a global pandemic, young Asians are re-evaluating many aspects of their lives, which are no longer defined by wealth and the brands they use.
That’s according to Vice Media, which surveyed more than 6,000 individuals aged 15 to 41 across South Korea, Indonesia and India, with initial findings reported by Campaign Asia.
Why it matters
Just as the global financial crisis shaped the outlook of a generation of millennials, so too will the experience of Covid and lockdowns inform how Gen Z sees the world and reacts to it.
Takeaways
Identity
- 63% of young Asians say they express their identity through thoughts and opinions.
- Just 23% attach meaning to their identity through the brands they buy; even fewer (16%) are influenced by celebrities.
- Appearance is important for 43%, while 37% point to the people who surround them.
Success
- 57% define success as a healthy work-life balance.
- 68% are comfortable managing their own finances; one in three considers finances as part of their overall health and wellness.
- Few now see marriage and children as essential life milestones.
Creativity
- Six in 10 believe in the power of creativity and curiosity.
- 39% see themselves as innately creative (9% more than the global average).
- 35% say they are liberal and open-minded.
Key quote
“Blind material aspiration is dead. Brands need to elevate the everyday moments to connect with the evolving definition of success to audiences. They need to tap into underlying sentiments around hope-punk and techno-optimism to create with them, not just for them, be it with new products, initiatives or campaigns” – Huiwen Tow, strategy head for APAC at Vice Media’s creative arm Virtue.
Sourced from Campaign Asia
