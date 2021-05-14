You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Retailers need to rethink their business models
Consumers haven’t abandoned physical stores, even as COVID-19 has accelerated an existing shift towards online shopping, but contemplating a return to normal shouldn’t be on the cards, according to OC&C Strategy Consultants.
Why it matters
Retailers need to take advantage of the opportunities – both operational and conceptual – that have arisen during the pandemic and bridge both channels in new ways.
Takeaways
Global Ad Trends: Gen Z spends more than two thirds of media time online
A new analysis by WARC has found that Generation Z (16-24-year olds) spends more time online than any other group with 67.7% of their media time spent online – though social is incredibly important, the new report identifies an extremely valuable opportunity in audio.
Why it matters
While age isn’t the only factor determining consumer behaviour, WARC’s analysis indicates that the year somebody was born remains a useful indicator of their channel and platform preferences.
Find out more in WARC’s Global Ad Trends: Finding Gen Z (download a sample here)
What’s going on
- Social media, of course, dominates. Yet, Gen Z is demonstrating that its attention is finite; even as new platforms emerge, global social usage is expected to dip slightly this year – getting people’s attention is going to become a bigger challenge for platforms.
- TikTok is critical. Nearly 40% of TikTok’s advertising audience is aged between 18 and 24, totalling 421.1 million (source: Kepios). With TikTok users spending an average of 95 minutes per day with the app (source: Sensor Tower).
- New media, especially audio, opportunities drive Gen-Z consumption. Music and podcast streaming are critical here, with 16-24s consuming more audio content per day than all forms of premium video combined.
- It is not the biggest consumer of media, overall. It might have identified the most extremely online generation, but in terms of total media consumption they lag behind 25-34s (typically thought of as millennials), who tend to consume greater quantities of both linear and streaming TV.
Key quote
“Gen Z has been uniquely impacted by technological innovations,” explains Alex Brownsell, WARC Media’s Head of Content.
“It was the first audience to navigate childhood and adolescence with social media; it has been exposed to audio streaming and video on-demand services from a young age.”
Sourced from WARC Media
Retail media needs scale to work – Kroger and Albertson’s seek merger to achieve it
Selling retail media is far more profitable than selling actual groceries, but you need serious volume to do it: all part of the calculus behind the merger of Kroger and Albertsons, a deal announced Friday, that could create a juggernaut geared toward taking on Walmart.
Why it matters
The sheer size of the proposed deal, $24.6bn, is big and would create a business bringing in $209bn of revenue each year – though it’s worth noting that Walmart’s annual revenues hover around under $570bn, so there is a way to go.
But where Walmart leads others have sought to follow. It has been a significant contributor to the rising tide of retail media and has posted outsized media business growth of around 30% versus the whole company revenue growth of 8% in Q2 2022.
While merging to chase such scale, both in terms of media and just the good old business of selling food, makes sense to the businesses involved, it’s likely to be a tough regulatory and political sell – given the opportunity of the 2nd and 4th largest grocery businesses in the US to use that scale to strengthen pricing power (which in layperson speak sounds more like hiking prices).
The advertising conversation
Reasons for retail media’s rise are many and are mostly compelling: few other advertising channels can show they are closing the proverbial loop and proving return on ad investment. But this requires scale.
The two businesses claim as much in a press release, writing that the combined firm would be “able to reach an expanded national audience of approximately 85 million households nationwide, fueling growth in alternative profit businesses such as Retail Media, Kroger Personal Finance, and Customer Insights.” All of which are higher-margin businesses than simply selling food.
“These digital ad businesses are completely transforming economics, and you get disproportionate gains from scale,” explains Insider Intelligence retail analyst Andrew Lipsman in comments to the WSJ.
Size also simplifies life for marketers, who are watching the proliferation of these new media ‘opportunities’ present a flurry of platforms to work with and understand.
But in a similar way to the frequent appearances of new do-it-all social media platforms, there is little currency for comparison across platforms and a lot of trust in these new players that they are properly marking their own homework.
Sourced from Kroger, Reuters, WARC, Wall Street Journal
LVMH sales surge in post-Covid bounceback
French luxury goods giant LVMH – home to brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior and Tiffany – flew past forecasts in the third quarter, posting a sizeable increase in sales as affluent shoppers flocked back to their favourite luxury brands, and international tourism opened back up.
Sales were up 19% year-on-year, driven by increased demand for fashion and leather goods. Shoppers in Europe, the United States and Japan led the charge, according to LVMH’s recent earnings call. Americans have made the most of the strong dollar, splurging on LVMH brands while travelling, with Europe seeing a 43% increase in sales.
Why it matters
Not long ago, the luxury category was forced to adapt as many of its high-end, bricks-and-mortar stores were closed due to Covid restrictions. But even in tougher economic times, the luxury category is largely resilient, and as those restrictions are lifted, the category is bouncing back.
Despite the gloomy economic headwinds hitting Europe and the US in particular, LVMH remains optimistic about the resiliency of luxury retail.
Jean Jacques Guiony, LVMH's chief financial officer, said “demand for our brands remains very vigorous”, noting that “luxury is not a proxy for the general economy”.
The company is planning to accelerate plans to invest in marketing targeted at wealthy shoppers over the key holiday retail period, which runs from Thanksgiving in the US, through Christmas and into Chinese New Year.
“We’ve not started belt tightening since there is no need to,” Guinoy said. “We must continue to invest because the growth is still there.”
Sources: Reuters, Financial Times
[Image: LVMH]
Long-term forecasts hint at milder winter
Climate change forecasters are predicting that temperatures on the US East Coast and most of Europe are more likely to be above rather than below freezing this winter – should it prove correct, that could have critical implications for business.
Why it matters
We’re in the middle of an energy crisis – yes – but the climate crisis is more pressing than ever. In the short term, however, milder winter temperatures would slightly ease the pressure on people’s heating costs across a continent that is feeling Russia’s weaponisation of energy costs.
What’s going on
These are the new seasonal forecasts from the Copernicus Climate Change Service, reported by Bloomberg.
- Temperatures in peak heating season (December to February) are likely to be significantly above average.
- In Europe, there is a 50-60% probability that the UK, Ireland, the Mediterranean, and Central Europe (see image) will see temperatures above their historical average.
- Temperatures across the continental United States are expected to be well above average, though above-average precipitation is also expected across the northern states.
While that’s pretty scary, Bloomberg notes that Copernicus’ forecasts aren’t indicative of all meteorologists’ outlooks, as some are predicting more volatile cold snaps.
What it means
While this would make a difference to consumer’s wallets, it also has big implications for industry: high energy costs threaten factory closures as well as major blackouts. And ultimately it doesn’t matter how digital a brand is if there’s no energy to power networks.
But there’s more to consider, with the long-term environmental outlook not looking good. Ski slopes across Europe and the United States are expected to see less snow, and already dwindling rivers could suffer further from less rain.
It should serve as a reminder that sustainability measures are not a nice-to-have, but an essential adaptation measure as the world continues to be rocked by climate change.
Sourced from Bloomberg, Copernicus
Indian brands wary of social media backlash
With more and more brands facing criticism and calls for boycotts on social media for perceived offences, it appears that certain topics, and possibly actors, are increasingly off-limits for advertising purposes.
What’s happening
Brands in categories from banking to jewellery have been accused of ruffling Hindu sensibilities, for example, while others attempting to portray a progressive view of sexuality have been pilloried.
The Economic Times reports that creatives and marketers are being asked to avoid subjects, such as religion and politics, that have the potential to offend. At the same time, agencies are looking more closely at the history of the actors taking part in ads and any controversies they may have been involved with. One agency reports that the number of requests to review content has doubled this year.
Why it matters
The fear of a social media backlash is an understandable brand safety issue, but it doesn’t just restrict the palette available to marketers – it adds costs and time as content is reviewed by various layers of management (“These discussions are happening at the boardroom level,” says one agency leader) and lawyers are brought in to give their take. And that’s before one even considers the societal impact of the views that have made such actions necessary.
Studied neutrality
Just as the festive season in the US is no longer exclusively Christian, with people wishing each other “happy holidays”, so too does the Indian festive season need to be "de-festivalised", says brand consultant Harish Bijoor. “If a brand wishes for one festival, it should wish for all. That’s fair. That’s equitability and brand neutrality.”
Sourced from Economic Times
Netflix ad tier launches
It’s happened: the streaming giant has brought out an ad-supported tier across 12 countries, now with a lower price and a couple of missing titles (licensing restrictions), and four to five minutes of ad an hour – here are the details.
Why it matters
A major story over the last couple of months, Netflix’s volte-face from ad business denier to ad business advocate has been swift, decisive, and well-placed to arrest the subscription fatigue that will so interest analysts when the company announces its quarterly results this week.
Has it reinvented advertising for a new era? No, it’s reprised the tried and tested TV ad format that we all know and recognise. But it will do so against signed-in, paying subscribers, at scale and with the enhancement of its audience-matching capabilities.
It would not be surprising to see advertising quickly become a significant revenue stream for the company very soon.
What’s happening
Netflix announced its low prices and some details about how advertising would look:
- Ads will be between 15 and 30 seconds long.
- There will be pre- and mid-roll slots
- Targeting will be broad: country and genre
- Guardrails will allow some advertisers to avoid appearing next to sexual or violent content.
- Ad viewability partners Double Verify and Integral Ad Science will be on hand to verify from 2023.
More broadly, Netflix has been working to bring measurement capabilities, whether through Nielsen in the US, or to the UK TV ratings agency BARB – both hint at a necessarily more open attitude to streaming numbers than has been traditional for the often cagey company.
What does it mean?
Streaming figures, whether for the platform or for individual shows, have tended to be Netflix’s secret to keep – but now it needs to be open with advertisers paying top dollar for its audience.
But there is a refreshing idea here: Netflix, despite building a platform that tailors to the individual, is betting on the fundamental value of its advertising as a high-reach channel for building fame across swaths of the global population.
Sourced from Netflix, WARC, TechCrunch
Les Binet: Optimising marketing investment in inflationary times
Econometrics has fallen out of fashion, but the godfather of marketing effectiveness, Les Binet, group head of effectiveness at adam&eveDDB, argues that it is the tool that will guide brands through these difficult times - here's how.
Why it matters
Levi's leans on marketing as economic conditions worsen
Levi Strauss Co., the global denim apparel brand, is feeling the pressure of global economic headwinds as the impacts of inflation, supply chain issues and the strong US dollar squeeze the business.
According to the company’s Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call, adjusted gross margin contracted by 60 basis points from the year before due to the impact of inflation, while supply chain problems were responsible for about US$30 to $40M in missed sales.
Moreover, the company’s European sales fell 19% year-on-year as consumers cut discretionary spending because of the worsening economic outlook for the region. The numbers reflect a challenging environment across the apparel category.
“As we move through the third quarter, a confluence of pressures from inflation to falling consumer sentiment, to rising interest rates began to result in softer consumer demand, while our industry continues to experience supply chain disruption and a heightened promotional environment," said Chief Executive Chip Bergh. "Not surprisingly, this made for a challenging quarter,” he added.
Betting on long-term marketing investment
Bergh is betting on the long-term power of the "casualization" trend to drive the category forward. Marketing will play a big role in that, he predicted.
“We're the market leader and I believe it's incumbent upon market leaders to drive category growth,” Bergh said.
He added that Levi's would continue to focus on innovation and strong marketing - a combination which "should drive growth".
“We're going to continue to invest in the long term and we're going to continue to make investments in DTC and e-commerce, because those are strategic for us and we're going to continue to invest in building our brands.”
Avoiding the discount spiral
Levi’s does not want to get sucked into a spiral of discounting, despite some of the supply chain issues affecting its seasonal products and a promotion-friendly environment heading into the Q4 holiday retail season.
“At the end of the day, we are about the strength of our brand and an overly promotional or hot promotion brand is not good for brand integrity," Bergh argued. “And so we're going to do our best to protect gross margin without being uncompetitive in the marketplace.”
The principles of an inclusive marketing strategy
Inclusive marketing is the key component to keeping brands timeless yet relevant, say Creative Culture’s Melanie Chevalier and Kaan Tasan. Marketers need to stay abreast of how this field is developing as diversity & inclusion initiatives now embrace equity and belonging.
Why it matters
PepsiCo stays the course on marketing despite downturn
As PepsiCo, a leader in the FMCG industry, navigates a challenging inflationary environment, the company is staying the course on advertising and marketing investment to bolster its commercial plans.
“The environment clearly is still very inflationary with a lot of supply chain challenges across the industry, and everybody [is] trying to have responsible behaviours to maximise the value of brands,” said Ramon Laguarta, Chairman & CEO of PepsiCo, on the company’s recent Q3 2022 earnings call.
“Our philosophy is the same. We continue to invest in advertising and marketing, and make sure that we have very strong innovation and very strong commercial plans,” he added.
Pushing forward on pricing
PepsiCo has pushed forward on price increases this year as a result of the inflationary environment, but has not lost the customer in the process.
“Europe has been impacted more than other parts of the world on cost. Therefore, we've had to lean into revenue management - probably stronger than other regions in the business," Laguarta explained.
“We've had a good summer, which tends to drive more impulse sales and those channels have higher price per liter or price per kilo, so that is reflected in the pricing in Q3,” the CEO added.
Strong brands can accommodate higher prices
Laguarta asserted that these positive outcomes on pricing reflect the strength of its brands, despite the challenging economic environment.
“The truth is that the investments we've made in the brands in the last few years are paying off, in the sense that our brands are being stretched to higher price points, and consumers are following us in Europe and in other parts of the world,” he said.
Laguarta's belief is that "affordable treats and small moments of pleasure" are still being sought by consumers, with PepsiCo inhabiting and "playing" in that space.
Brand growth is always about penetration
The reason brands grow, according to the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute, effectively boils down to two options: penetration or loyalty – more new customers or existing customers buying more. Over the long-term it’s always about new customers.
Why it matters
It’s not just an Ehrenberg-Bass theory: evidence from a multinational with multiple brands shows that, even when brand managers thought they were planning to grow by loyalty they grew more by penetration, and only a little bit by loyalty.
Half of APAC marketers are preparing for the advancement of Web3
Many marketing professionals in APAC are taking steps to prepare for the advancement of Web3 technologies – as highlighted in a new report from WARC and MMA Global.
Why it matters
Web3 technologies open up exciting new opportunities for brands to expand their offerings, reach new audiences, and drive brand awareness and consideration in innovative ways.
Takeaways
- Fifty percent of APAC marketers are preparing for the advancement of Web3. A similar proportion (57%) think the metaverse will significantly impact digital marketing in the next five years.
- Approximately one-fifth (19%) of marketers say they are currently using AI and machine learning to drive improvements in marketing. However, nearly half (46%) expect AI to be the most significant technology for marketing in two years.
- Just over a tenth (11%) of respondents are using AR/VR to drive improvements in marketing, but 41% expect it to significantly impact marketing in two years.
- Only 7% use blockchain technology to drive improvements in marketing, but more than three times that number (23%) expect it to be a significant technology in the next two years.
Go deeper
State of the Industry 2022: The State of Modern Marketing in APAC is based on a survey of over 700 marketing professionals in Asia Pacific (APAC) and analyses current conditions and future trends in digital marketing. WARC subscribers can read the full report here.
Immersive and innovative technology: The way for brands to capture attention
The attention economy is a serious proposition – brands need to ensure what they are offering is worth consumers’ time, and Yahoo’s Zoe Cocker explains how marketers can up their game.
Why it matters
Before marketers can embrace immersive technology to grab people’s attention, they have to first focus on both format and context, show ads in the right context and offer creative content that resonates with audiences.
Takeaways
- To really capture customer attention, a digital, physical and omnichannel approach is needed.
- A multi-channel approach breaks down barriers that affect how we shop, such as proximity, to let marketers measure the entire CX.
- Creating tech-led campaigns will surprise audiences and capture their attention while making them brand custodians too.
Western sustainability messaging doesn't work in China
Western brands tend to highlight worthy environmental factors in their sustainability communications, but Chinese consumers are more likely to respond positively to exhortations to "look after your family" than to "save the planet".
Why it matters
Global brands seeking to play up their environmental credentials may need to take a more nuanced approach in China, according to a number of practitioners cited by Jing Daily. “The mistake international brands make is to focus only on the environmental pillar while forgetting about the social and economic ones,” says a source.
What it means
A sustainability-first or sustainability-only strategy is unlikely to work. Brands need to factor in issues that concern local consumers more, such as personal health and wellbeing. For example, messaging about reducing microplastics in the ocean might work well in the West; in China, however, focusing on the effects of microplastics on an individual’s health will have more impact.
Takeaways
- Chinese manufacturing has expanded rapidly in recent years and consumers do understand the environmental degradation that has caused – but rather than think in global terms, they see what’s happening in their own country.
- Gen Z, having travelled or studied abroad, often has a better understanding of green issues. Their advocacy, along with government policies, are changing the market.
- Younger shoppers (18-41-year-olds) are almost twice as likely to buy sustainable goods than their older (42-57 years old) counterparts: 41% vs 24%, according to a survey by Altiant.
Key quote
“When we talk about the environment, Chinese consumers mainly care about health and family. It is important to investigate local culture and values to understand the predominance of family, the preservation of the next generations, and the importance of health” – Anais Bournonville, Luxury Marketing Direction at Shanghai-based Gentleman’s Marketing Agency.
Sourced from Jing Daily
US political ads go OTT
US political campaigns need to rethink their advertising strategies as more voters are streaming television and fewer have traditional TV subscriptions.
That’s the conclusion of a survey by HarrisX and Samba TV, reported by The Hill, which found that just 49% of registered voters nationwide have traditional TV subscriptions, falling to 39% in several battleground states. In contrast, 80% of registered voters nationally and in key battleground states stream television. Further, millennials and Gen Z voters were more than twice as likely to stream than to have a traditional linear television subscription.
A streaming future?
The data points to political ad spending shifting away from linear TV and towards streaming. Ashwin Navin, co-founder and CEO of Samba TV, argues that, given the slim margins that can decide the outcome of an election, “campaigns need to dramatically rethink how they reach voters in the closing weeks, to ensure they are not just saturating the same shrinking number of households with ads while leaving the vast majority of the electorate under-reached”.
But local TV is doing well
Even as Navin was making a case for streaming TV, Bloomberg reported that “political ads are rolling in at a record pace at TV stations across the US”, adding that broadcasters are expected to rake in half of the $9.7bn being spent during the mid-terms.
One important reason for this success, which Navin doesn't address, is that the audience reached via these traditional channels is more likely to vote than the younger audiences found online.
Sourced from The Hill, Bloomberg
Poor user numbers raise questions about purpose of metaverse
Despite the sense of inevitability with which some of its cheerleaders like to talk about the metaverse, it can be a lonely place – new data suggests that some of the platforms that have attracted huge amounts of investor excitement (and money) are still pretty empty.
Why it matters
Both Decentraland and The Sandbox, two metaverse platforms, aren’t attracting big money because they’re already making loads of money, but because of the promise that they will be at the forefront of the next big thing.
But the next big thing is quite simply not yet here, with many people still not sure what the metaverse means. There’s a lot to think about for those who gleefully conflate the ideas of the metaverse with web3. These numbers should tell us that the potential interest in video-game-like virtual worlds is not the same as the interest in blockchain technologies. Pause, and make sure to be specific.
Some brands are already interacting with these platforms, largely in a testing capacity. As things stand, it’s not clear whether the metaverse will be a place for brands to appear in an advertising context or in a mass marketplace.
A lonely place
A new datapoint from aggregator DappRadar, reported by CoinDesk, finds that The Sandbox and Decentraland, each valued at over a billion dollars, are posting some pretty disappointing daily “active user” numbers. In a 24-hour period, the former had 522 active users, while the latter had 38.
It's worth bearing in mind that DappRadar’s definition of “active users” diverges from that used by social media platforms, in that it only counts people purchasing the platforms' utility tokens. This means it misses the people who just log in to chat or interact but not necessarily to buy and sell tokens.
It’s not just here
Nevertheless, the poor user numbers chime with numbers coming out of Meta, whose shift was the subject of a long New York Times piece reporting that the company’s metaverse chief had expressed disappointment in how few employees were using the flagship product, Horizon Worlds.
“The simple truth is, if we don’t love it, how can we expect our users to love it?” said Vishal Shah, VP, Metaverse, in a message to employees.
So how many users are there really?
In response to reports of low numbers, Decentraland says the average daily users on the platform number 8,000. However, a community-developed platform measuring unique visits showed an average of 6,999 users each day.
The Sandbox also disputed the numbers. In comments to CoinDesk, co-founder Arthur Madrid argued: “Imagine you only track the number of people paying for something at a cashier at a shopping mall. That doesn’t mean there aren’t a lot of passerbys.” Which appears to suggest that stores aren’t judged on sales.
Sourced from CoinDesk, New York Times, Decentraland
Advertising fails the age test
Not only are the over-55s inadequately represented in TV advertising, but they are also much harder to please than younger viewers, according to new research from System1.
Why it matters
Wise Up!, a study from the marketing decision-making platform in partnership with broadcaster ITV, found that over 55s appear in just 23% of ads. But this group accounts for nearly one-third of the UK population; for 65% of TV impressions and 60% of the UK’s wealth, a recalibration of target audiences may be in order.
Key findings
In addition to the visibility issue among older people in ads, there is also gender disparity: it was far rarer for older women to star in ads than older men.
Only 5 out of 56 ads experienced a higher score in terms of emotional response with older audiences compared to the general population, with some performing considerably worse with the older demographic.
Older viewers had more complaints about ad length, generic content and lack of interest.
Key quote
“The older demographic is a massive commercial opportunity for brands, but too often they’re ignored or portrayed inaccurately. Wise Up! is an actionable playbook that brands and agencies can follow to develop creative that entertains audiences and contributes to long-term growth” – Jon Evans, Chief Customer Officer, System1.
Methodology
System1 analysed 2021’s top 1,000 ads by media spend in the UK, coding work from 422 brands based on age and gender. More than 50 were tested via its Test Your Ad platform, to measure emotional response among the general public as well as the over-55s and over-65s.
Sourced from System1, ITV
Zero party data strategy in APAC and the importance of trust
Zero-party data, defined as data that a customer intentionally and proactively shares with a brand, offers signficant potential across APAC where younger consumers are relatively open to the use of data in helping direct their lives.
Why it matters
Zero-party data is useful within the overall data strategy but brands that want to gain insights from such data have to first ensure they are trusted by consumers and that data value exchanges are transparent.
Takeaways
US teen spending rises
US teen spending rises
Spending among US teens has increased in the last year, with beauty items among the primary beneficiaries of this trend, a new study has found.
Why it matters
Teens are an audience that marketers need to understand, both as they are often early adopters of new products and shopping habits, and also as they will be the next generation of customers. Building brand loyalty early with this segment can pay off in the long term.
An insight into teen spending
The latest in a series of semi-annual studies from investment bank Piper Sandler drew on the input of 14,500 teens in the US, with an average age of 15.8 years old. It found:
- Self-reported spending among respondents came in at $2,331, up 3% year on year. Parents contributed 61% of this total.
- Expenditure among female teens outpaced the average, growing by 10% on an annual basis, with clothing (+10%) footwear (+7%) seeing gains with these shoppers.
- Spending on beauty items – cosmetics, skincare and fragrances – leapt by 20% compared with 12 months ago, to $264.
- Amazon was named by 52% of interviewees as their favourite e-commerce site. SHEIN, Nike, Lululemon and Pacsun followed next in the rankings here.
Netflix beats YouTube for daily video use
- Netflix claimed 32% of daily video consumption among the survey contributors, with YouTube on 29%.
- Video games took 12% of spending for the teenage panel, down from 14% on an annual basis. Thirty percent of the sample expect to buy a next-generation gaming console, like the PS5 or Xbox X series, within two years.
- Twenty-six percent of teens own a virtual reality device. Weekly usage of these gadgets stood at 17%.
A look at upper-income teens
- Among upper-income members of the panel, food boasted the highest share of spending for males at 23%. Apparel, on 30%, held the lead position for females on the same metric.
- Discount channels received 13% of outlay among this affluent cohort, up 483 basis points year on year. Off-price channels, by contrast, were down by 346 basis points in the same period.
- Half of this segment wears make-up every day, ahead of an overall average of 41%.
Data sourced from Piper Sandler
Email marketing needs a range of metrics
The pandemic period placed a renewed emphasis on the email channel – and indeed all personalised customer comms – but, says the DMA’s Tim Bond, traditional metrics like open rates and click-through rates mean little if they cannot be tied back to meaningful commercial outcomes for an organisation.
Why it matters
