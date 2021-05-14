Retailers need to rethink their business models

Corporate social responsibility Agility E-commerce & mobile retail

Consumers haven’t abandoned physical stores, even as COVID-19 has accelerated an existing shift towards online shopping, but contemplating a return to normal shouldn’t be on the cards, according to OC&C Strategy Consultants.

Why it matters

Retailers need to take advantage of the opportunities – both operational and conceptual – that have arisen during the pandemic and bridge both channels in new ways.

Takeaways