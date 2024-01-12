Retailers brace for more supply chain disruptions | WARC | The Feed
Retailers brace for more supply chain disruptions
Longer sea journeys because of attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, along with the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday in China, are threatening to disrupt retailers’ plans in the US and Europe.
Why supply chains matter
Marketers became all too familiar with supply chain challenges during Covid and afterwards, at times struggling with a lack of stock, at other times finding themselves with too much inventory.
Either way, they have to be mindful of what they promise to the customer – there’s little point promoting something that may not be available, while discounting may not be the best way, from the point of view of brand perception, to shift excess stock. (Read more in this WARC article: Marketing your way out of supply chain challenges.)
Takeaways
- Shipping companies are avoiding the Suez Canal and taking a longer route around the Cape of Good Hope. Deliveries are taking 10-15 days longer, while shipping costs have jumped sharply.
- There’s an additional issue, Reuters reports, as early next month, factories in China will close for anywhere from two weeks to a month for the Lunar New Year holiday.
- Many businesses are trying to get their products shipped before then – but there are fewer ships and containers available because of the longer sea journeys. Delays could be especially costly for retailers importing seasonal products.
- Air or rail alternatives may be possible in some cases, but costs mean air freight will need to be used sparingly; while there is a rail option from China to Europe, it would take 100 trains to match the capacity of one ship.
- While the current disruption is not at the pandemic level, it may give a further boost to “near-shoring”, where manufacturing is moved closer to the end consumer.
Key quote
“Retailers must get used to keeping higher inventories as supply chain disruptions become a norm,” said Christian Roeloffs, CEO of container leasing business Container xChange. “As we witness continued disruptions disturbing the global supply chains in the mid-to-long term, we will see enhanced supply chain resilience,” he told Seatrade Maritime.
Sourced from Reuters, Seatrade Maritime
