Retail media spend in India passed $1bn in 2022: Flipkart | WARC | The Feed

Retail media spend in India passed $1bn in 2022: Flipkart
09 February 2023
India’s e-commerce market is growing fast, according to a Flipkart executive, with advertising on the platforms that make up this ultra-competitive market all registering significant growth.

The news

Sankalp Mehrotra, VP of monetisation at Flipkart, which is owned by the US retail behemoth Walmart, told the Economic Times that e-commerce “advertising was north of a billion dollars in 2022” across the board.

Mehrotra believes this represents a significant opportunity: “In [the] US, over 70% of product queries emanate from commerce. In India, that number is close to 35%. The headroom to grow is tremendous.”

The market

The Economic Times pulls data from Tofler, a business intelligence platform, to sketch individual firms’ retail media growth over the past year, finding that:

  •  Flipkart India grew ad revenues 50%
  • Amazon India grew ad revenues 63%

In context

Retail media across the globe is set to grow 10.1%, per GroupM/WARC figures, to reach a total of $122bn.

Prospects for long-term growth are very strong: retail media accounts for over a fifth of the online ad market in 2022, and 14% of all advertising spend.

Its share of online ad spend is forecasted to rise to 21.8% in 2027, by which time the channel will be worth up to $168.3bn and the global ad market will attract a total of $1.1tn from marketers.

Sourced from the Economic Times, WARC