Retail media needs scale to work – Kroger and Albertson’s seek merger to achieve it
Selling retail media is far more profitable than selling actual groceries, but you need serious volume to do it: all part of the calculus behind the merger of Kroger and Albertsons, a deal announced Friday, that could create a juggernaut geared toward taking on Walmart.
Why it matters
The sheer size of the proposed deal, $24.6bn, is big and would create a business bringing in $209bn of revenue each year – though it’s worth noting that Walmart’s annual revenues hover around under $570bn, so there is a way to go.
But where Walmart leads others have sought to follow. It has been a significant contributor to the rising tide of retail media and has posted outsized media business growth of around 30% versus the whole company revenue growth of 8% in Q2 2022.
While merging to chase such scale, both in terms of media and just the good old business of selling food, makes sense to the businesses involved, it’s likely to be a tough regulatory and political sell – given the opportunity of the 2nd and 4th largest grocery businesses in the US to use that scale to strengthen pricing power (which in layperson speak sounds more like hiking prices).
The advertising conversation
Reasons for retail media’s rise are many and are mostly compelling: few other advertising channels can show they are closing the proverbial loop and proving return on ad investment. But this requires scale.
The two businesses claim as much in a press release, writing that the combined firm would be “able to reach an expanded national audience of approximately 85 million households nationwide, fueling growth in alternative profit businesses such as Retail Media, Kroger Personal Finance, and Customer Insights.” All of which are higher-margin businesses than simply selling food.
“These digital ad businesses are completely transforming economics, and you get disproportionate gains from scale,” explains Insider Intelligence retail analyst Andrew Lipsman in comments to the WSJ.
Size also simplifies life for marketers, who are watching the proliferation of these new media ‘opportunities’ present a flurry of platforms to work with and understand.
But in a similar way to the frequent appearances of new do-it-all social media platforms, there is little currency for comparison across platforms and a lot of trust in these new players that they are properly marking their own homework.
Sourced from Kroger, Reuters, WARC, Wall Street Journal
Global Ad Trends: Gen Z spends more than two thirds of media time online
A new analysis by WARC has found that Generation Z (16-24-year olds) spends more time online than any other group with 67.7% of their media time spent online – though social is incredibly important, the new report identifies an extremely valuable opportunity in audio.
Why it matters
While age isn’t the only factor determining consumer behaviour, WARC’s analysis indicates that the year somebody was born remains a useful indicator of their channel and platform preferences.
Find out more in WARC’s Global Ad Trends: Finding Gen Z (download a sample here)
What’s going on
- Social media, of course, dominates. Yet, Gen Z is demonstrating that its attention is finite; even as new platforms emerge, global social usage is expected to dip slightly this year – getting people’s attention is going to become a bigger challenge for platforms.
- TikTok is critical. Nearly 40% of TikTok’s advertising audience is aged between 18 and 24, totalling 421.1 million (source: Kepios). With TikTok users spending an average of 95 minutes per day with the app (source: Sensor Tower).
- New media, especially audio, opportunities drive Gen-Z consumption. Music and podcast streaming are critical here, with 16-24s consuming more audio content per day than all forms of premium video combined.
- It is not the biggest consumer of media, overall. It might have identified the most extremely online generation, but in terms of total media consumption they lag behind 25-34s (typically thought of as millennials), who tend to consume greater quantities of both linear and streaming TV.
Key quote
“Gen Z has been uniquely impacted by technological innovations,” explains Alex Brownsell, WARC Media’s Head of Content.
“It was the first audience to navigate childhood and adolescence with social media; it has been exposed to audio streaming and video on-demand services from a young age.”
Sourced from WARC Media
Consumer insights in the age of hyper-personalisation
Consumer insights depend on the right extraction of data to supplement the specific decisions of brands: an effective data-driven strategy will distinguish the “what” from the “why” and the “how” in order to achieve business goals.
Why it matters
There is an overload of feedback from consumers and the markets, and the data is only valuable if it can be translated into actionable insights that lead to measurable outcomes.
Takeaways
- Agile marketing is the power to respond to specific consumer needs or unforeseen circumstances, like market forces or PR crises.
- Market segmentation is shifting to hyper-personalisation, and localisation is not sufficient anymore.
- Sift through noise and gather signals by being intentional, starting with the decision; and by being specific and targeted with the data.
The big idea
Brands need to distinguish between “signal” and “noise” when it comes to data: signals are actionable insights which tell brands what they can and should act upon; noise is simply data-distraction, which is meaningless.
Super apps may not be where you think they are
Digital platforms popular across the world often cast an envious glance at some of China’s super app giants like WeChat, which can persuasively claim the mantle – apps with similar potential exist, but they’re probably not where you think they are.
Why it matters
While we often skip ahead to WeChat’s breadth of services, from social networking and payments to shopping and gaming, we spend less time thinking about how they were built. Two popular platforms, Discord and Roblox, offer a clue to the emerging opportunities for a different kind of engagement that could lead to a very powerful package.
The two stories demonstrate the building of a robust platform of services and even economies that are well worth studying. While Discord is still in an experimental phase for brands, it could become important for both research and, in certain instances, engagement fronts. Roblox, meanwhile, will soon introduce advertising.
Discord expands into mini-games
With well over 150m active users, the text- and voice-based network Discord is expanding its horizons beyond a Reddit-style discussion forum made up of different channels that revolve around different interests.
Marketers versed in gaming, where the platform holds particular cache, will be aware of its usefulness for observing communities and even, in certain cases, interacting with them.
This week, the seven-year-old platform announced an expansion of its subscription tiers to include an entry level, and the enhancement of its app ecosystem. Functioning like an app directory, it enables admins to customise their server and add favourites, while handpicked developers will be able to sell premium app subscriptions. There will also be an expansion of mini games, such as bringing golf and poker onto servers.
“We’re officially opening up the entire screen as a canvas, inviting all kinds of studios and developers to work with us to create new tracks,” explained Discord VP Anjney Midha in VentureBeat.
Roblox shows resilience amid turbulence
Roblox, the gaming and world-building platform, is arguably the closest thing we have to a functioning “metaverse”, but analysts have been closely tracking its post-pandemic performance, given that most lockdowns have ended and global economies are experiencing turbulence.
The platform announced better-than-expected performance results for September this week, including:
- Daily active users up 23% year-on-year to reach 57.8m.
- Hours engaged grew 16% YOY.
- Estimated bookings are up between 11%-15% YOY to between $212m and $219m.
Currency fluctuations – a strong dollar selling to markets with weaker currencies – diminished some growth. But analysts were particularly excited about the roughly 5% increase in user spending per hour on the platform.
The news follows a tough period for Roblox as it struggles to make a profit and seeks to build out new revenue streams. In its most recent earnings call – the next is due 7 November – executives fleshed out some forthcoming brand opportunities, which have mostly involved advertising. With signed-in, paying users, however, its potential to operate as a storefront or conversion tool is not inconsiderable.
Sourced from Discord, Roblox, VentureBeat, Modern Retail, WARC
There are categories for which going dark may be the best option
New research for brands shows that the adage to not “go dark” in a recession is sound advice – unless the maths isn’t right.
Why it matters
The key for companies is to not only understand how the current stagnation and potential approaching recession affect them, but to also do the sums and figure out what their best marketing approach should be, advises Dr Grace Kite. In every downturn, there are opportunities for those brands able to make big bets – but they first need to establish if the economics of advertising work out.
Why marketers need to understand sustainable pricing
Sustainable pricing requires the development of new pricing structures that are smarter than the traditional method of simply putting up prices because the cost of raw materials has increased.
So says Fabien Cros, founder of Pricing for the Planet and Data-Driven Growth Advisor at Google. Writing for WARC, he explains how sustainable pricing can help organisations have a positive impact on the environment, while also meeting the needs of their customers and ensuring profitability.
Why it matters
Walgreens embraces own-brand strategies to win customers back
Walgreens, the US pharmacy retail chain, will invest more in marketing and own-brand products to win back the pharmacy customers it lost during the prolonged focus on COVID, according to the company's recent Q4 2022 earnings call.
A focus on customer win-back
James Kehoe, Chief Financial Officer at Walgreens Boots Alliance, said that the chain expects an "acceleration" as the year progresses, with 50% of the projected growth to come from labour investments and "fairly sizable" marketing investments. The marketing efforts will focus on customer retention and regaining lost customers. "Frankly, we lost customers during our over-focus on COVID, and now we’ve got to win them back."
The marketing team, he added, has defined patient outreach programmes, but the priority is to "put the labour back" and then do the outreach.
“We’ve built in, I think, US$45m incremental marketing dollars in pharmacy on this consumer engagement," he continued. "It’s very data-driven. It’s very, very focused. But, ultimately, it’s quite complex because you’ve got to reach the consumer, and they’ve lapsed, and you’ve got to convince them to come back and that our service level in the overall store has gone up.”
Leaning into “own brand” strategies
Walgreens Boots Alliance believes that “own brand” initiatives offer a big opportunity for the company to compete harder and drive profits in health and wellness categories, areas in which the brand is currently less prominent.
“We have a lot of marketing levers. It’s not just the omnichannel and digital investments that we’ve been making over the last two years. There’s a customer value transformation programme that delivered significant margin enhancement in 2022 and that will continue into 2023,” Kehoe said on the call.
“We see owned brands being an even bigger lever going into ‘23 and ‘24 … We have strong owned brand positions in some of the health and wellness categories. But have we covered them all? No. Should we be covering them? Yes. And are they very profitable? Yes. So we’ve got a lot of plans,” he added.
Kehoe is also confident that the brand’s proposition will stand it in good stead to navigate the economic downturn, especially a highly inflationary environment.
“When gas prices are high, people don’t travel as much to a Walmart, they go to a Walgreens … We have an intense focus on building a much, much bigger owned-label business. We don't say we’re insulated, but we’re far more insulated than some of the other peers out there,” the CFO argued.
[Image: Walgreens]
Marketing time's up for India's fertiliser brands
A new scheme launched in India this week will see all subsidised fertilisers marketed under a single brand “Bharat”.
What’s happening
Under the government’s One Nation One Fertiliser initiative announced Monday, all subsidised soil nutrients, including urea, diammonium phosphate, potash and NPK, will be marketed under the single brand Bharat across the nation, Mint reports. There will be a common branded bag design, e.g. Bharat urea, Bharat NPK etc., and the expectation is that the scheme will maximise fertiliser availability.
Why it matters
The marketing efforts of fertiliser companies will take a hit since the rationale behind the programme is that there is no product differentiation between brands – all must meet the nutrient-content specifications of the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO). As a result, farmers will no longer make choices based on brands’ marketing activities.
Greater supply chain efficiency?
Mint further notes that brand preferences can lead to delays in the supply of fertilisers when products are moved around the country. The government anticipates that the One Nation One Fertiliser scheme will prevent the criss-cross movement of fertilisers and reduce high freight subsidies.
Sourced from Mint
Shop anything, anywhere, anytime: Australia’s retail revolution
Amid the changing and complex consumer behaviour landscape, Accenture’s Kelly Brough looks at how marketers and brands can capture attention to enhance retail engagement in Australia.
LVMH sales surge in post-Covid bounceback
French luxury goods giant LVMH – home to brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior and Tiffany – flew past forecasts in the third quarter, posting a sizeable increase in sales as affluent shoppers flocked back to their favourite luxury brands, and international tourism opened back up.
Sales were up 19% year-on-year, driven by increased demand for fashion and leather goods. Shoppers in Europe, the United States and Japan led the charge, according to LVMH’s recent earnings call. Americans have made the most of the strong dollar, splurging on LVMH brands while travelling, with Europe seeing a 43% increase in sales.
Why it matters
Not long ago, the luxury category was forced to adapt as many of its high-end, bricks-and-mortar stores were closed due to Covid restrictions. But even in tougher economic times, the luxury category is largely resilient, and as those restrictions are lifted, the category is bouncing back.
Despite the gloomy economic headwinds hitting Europe and the US in particular, LVMH remains optimistic about the resiliency of luxury retail.
Jean Jacques Guiony, LVMH's chief financial officer, said “demand for our brands remains very vigorous”, noting that “luxury is not a proxy for the general economy”.
The company is planning to accelerate plans to invest in marketing targeted at wealthy shoppers over the key holiday retail period, which runs from Thanksgiving in the US, through Christmas and into Chinese New Year.
“We’ve not started belt tightening since there is no need to,” Guinoy said. “We must continue to invest because the growth is still there.”
Sources: Reuters, Financial Times
[Image: LVMH]
Long-term forecasts hint at milder winter
Climate change forecasters are predicting that temperatures on the US East Coast and most of Europe are more likely to be above rather than below freezing this winter – should it prove correct, that could have critical implications for business.
Why it matters
We’re in the middle of an energy crisis – yes – but the climate crisis is more pressing than ever. In the short term, however, milder winter temperatures would slightly ease the pressure on people’s heating costs across a continent that is feeling Russia’s weaponisation of energy costs.
What’s going on
These are the new seasonal forecasts from the Copernicus Climate Change Service, reported by Bloomberg.
- Temperatures in peak heating season (December to February) are likely to be significantly above average.
- In Europe, there is a 50-60% probability that the UK, Ireland, the Mediterranean, and Central Europe (see image) will see temperatures above their historical average.
- Temperatures across the continental United States are expected to be well above average, though above-average precipitation is also expected across the northern states.
While that’s pretty scary, Bloomberg notes that Copernicus’ forecasts aren’t indicative of all meteorologists’ outlooks, as some are predicting more volatile cold snaps.
What it means
While this would make a difference to consumer’s wallets, it also has big implications for industry: high energy costs threaten factory closures as well as major blackouts. And ultimately it doesn’t matter how digital a brand is if there’s no energy to power networks.
But there’s more to consider, with the long-term environmental outlook not looking good. Ski slopes across Europe and the United States are expected to see less snow, and already dwindling rivers could suffer further from less rain.
It should serve as a reminder that sustainability measures are not a nice-to-have, but an essential adaptation measure as the world continues to be rocked by climate change.
Sourced from Bloomberg, Copernicus
Indian brands wary of social media backlash
With more and more brands facing criticism and calls for boycotts on social media for perceived offences, it appears that certain topics, and possibly actors, are increasingly off-limits for advertising purposes.
What’s happening
Brands in categories from banking to jewellery have been accused of ruffling Hindu sensibilities, for example, while others attempting to portray a progressive view of sexuality have been pilloried.
The Economic Times reports that creatives and marketers are being asked to avoid subjects, such as religion and politics, that have the potential to offend. At the same time, agencies are looking more closely at the history of the actors taking part in ads and any controversies they may have been involved with. One agency reports that the number of requests to review content has doubled this year.
Why it matters
The fear of a social media backlash is an understandable brand safety issue, but it doesn’t just restrict the palette available to marketers – it adds costs and time as content is reviewed by various layers of management (“These discussions are happening at the boardroom level,” says one agency leader) and lawyers are brought in to give their take. And that’s before one even considers the societal impact of the views that have made such actions necessary.
Studied neutrality
Just as the festive season in the US is no longer exclusively Christian, with people wishing each other “happy holidays”, so too does the Indian festive season need to be "de-festivalised", says brand consultant Harish Bijoor. “If a brand wishes for one festival, it should wish for all. That’s fair. That’s equitability and brand neutrality.”
Sourced from Economic Times
Netflix ad tier launches
It’s happened: the streaming giant has brought out an ad-supported tier across 12 countries, now with a lower price and a couple of missing titles (licensing restrictions), and four to five minutes of ad an hour – here are the details.
Why it matters
A major story over the last couple of months, Netflix’s volte-face from ad business denier to ad business advocate has been swift, decisive, and well-placed to arrest the subscription fatigue that will so interest analysts when the company announces its quarterly results this week.
Has it reinvented advertising for a new era? No, it’s reprised the tried and tested TV ad format that we all know and recognise. But it will do so against signed-in, paying subscribers, at scale and with the enhancement of its audience-matching capabilities.
It would not be surprising to see advertising quickly become a significant revenue stream for the company very soon.
What’s happening
Netflix announced its low prices and some details about how advertising would look:
- Ads will be between 15 and 30 seconds long.
- There will be pre- and mid-roll slots
- Targeting will be broad: country and genre
- Guardrails will allow some advertisers to avoid appearing next to sexual or violent content.
- Ad viewability partners Double Verify and Integral Ad Science will be on hand to verify from 2023.
More broadly, Netflix has been working to bring measurement capabilities, whether through Nielsen in the US, or to the UK TV ratings agency BARB – both hint at a necessarily more open attitude to streaming numbers than has been traditional for the often cagey company.
What does it mean?
Streaming figures, whether for the platform or for individual shows, have tended to be Netflix’s secret to keep – but now it needs to be open with advertisers paying top dollar for its audience.
But there is a refreshing idea here: Netflix, despite building a platform that tailors to the individual, is betting on the fundamental value of its advertising as a high-reach channel for building fame across swaths of the global population.
Sourced from Netflix, WARC, TechCrunch
Les Binet: Optimising marketing investment in inflationary times
Econometrics has fallen out of fashion, but the godfather of marketing effectiveness, Les Binet, group head of effectiveness at adam&eveDDB, argues that it is the tool that will guide brands through these difficult times - here's how.
Why it matters
Levi's leans on marketing as economic conditions worsen
Levi Strauss Co., the global denim apparel brand, is feeling the pressure of global economic headwinds as the impacts of inflation, supply chain issues and the strong US dollar squeeze the business.
According to the company’s Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call, adjusted gross margin contracted by 60 basis points from the year before due to the impact of inflation, while supply chain problems were responsible for about US$30 to $40M in missed sales.
Moreover, the company’s European sales fell 19% year-on-year as consumers cut discretionary spending because of the worsening economic outlook for the region. The numbers reflect a challenging environment across the apparel category.
“As we move through the third quarter, a confluence of pressures from inflation to falling consumer sentiment, to rising interest rates began to result in softer consumer demand, while our industry continues to experience supply chain disruption and a heightened promotional environment," said Chief Executive Chip Bergh. "Not surprisingly, this made for a challenging quarter,” he added.
Betting on long-term marketing investment
Bergh is betting on the long-term power of the "casualization" trend to drive the category forward. Marketing will play a big role in that, he predicted.
“We're the market leader and I believe it's incumbent upon market leaders to drive category growth,” Bergh said.
He added that Levi's would continue to focus on innovation and strong marketing - a combination which "should drive growth".
“We're going to continue to invest in the long term and we're going to continue to make investments in DTC and e-commerce, because those are strategic for us and we're going to continue to invest in building our brands.”
Avoiding the discount spiral
Levi’s does not want to get sucked into a spiral of discounting, despite some of the supply chain issues affecting its seasonal products and a promotion-friendly environment heading into the Q4 holiday retail season.
“At the end of the day, we are about the strength of our brand and an overly promotional or hot promotion brand is not good for brand integrity," Bergh argued. “And so we're going to do our best to protect gross margin without being uncompetitive in the marketplace.”
The principles of an inclusive marketing strategy
Inclusive marketing is the key component to keeping brands timeless yet relevant, say Creative Culture’s Melanie Chevalier and Kaan Tasan. Marketers need to stay abreast of how this field is developing as diversity & inclusion initiatives now embrace equity and belonging.
Why it matters
PepsiCo stays the course on marketing despite downturn
As PepsiCo, a leader in the FMCG industry, navigates a challenging inflationary environment, the company is staying the course on advertising and marketing investment to bolster its commercial plans.
“The environment clearly is still very inflationary with a lot of supply chain challenges across the industry, and everybody [is] trying to have responsible behaviours to maximise the value of brands,” said Ramon Laguarta, Chairman & CEO of PepsiCo, on the company’s recent Q3 2022 earnings call.
“Our philosophy is the same. We continue to invest in advertising and marketing, and make sure that we have very strong innovation and very strong commercial plans,” he added.
Pushing forward on pricing
PepsiCo has pushed forward on price increases this year as a result of the inflationary environment, but has not lost the customer in the process.
“Europe has been impacted more than other parts of the world on cost. Therefore, we've had to lean into revenue management - probably stronger than other regions in the business," Laguarta explained.
“We've had a good summer, which tends to drive more impulse sales and those channels have higher price per liter or price per kilo, so that is reflected in the pricing in Q3,” the CEO added.
Strong brands can accommodate higher prices
Laguarta asserted that these positive outcomes on pricing reflect the strength of its brands, despite the challenging economic environment.
“The truth is that the investments we've made in the brands in the last few years are paying off, in the sense that our brands are being stretched to higher price points, and consumers are following us in Europe and in other parts of the world,” he said.
Laguarta's belief is that "affordable treats and small moments of pleasure" are still being sought by consumers, with PepsiCo inhabiting and "playing" in that space.
Brand growth is always about penetration
The reason brands grow, according to the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute, effectively boils down to two options: penetration or loyalty – more new customers or existing customers buying more. Over the long-term it’s always about new customers.
Why it matters
It’s not just an Ehrenberg-Bass theory: evidence from a multinational with multiple brands shows that, even when brand managers thought they were planning to grow by loyalty they grew more by penetration, and only a little bit by loyalty.
Half of APAC marketers are preparing for the advancement of Web3
Many marketing professionals in APAC are taking steps to prepare for the advancement of Web3 technologies – as highlighted in a new report from WARC and MMA Global.
Why it matters
Web3 technologies open up exciting new opportunities for brands to expand their offerings, reach new audiences, and drive brand awareness and consideration in innovative ways.
Takeaways
- Fifty percent of APAC marketers are preparing for the advancement of Web3. A similar proportion (57%) think the metaverse will significantly impact digital marketing in the next five years.
- Approximately one-fifth (19%) of marketers say they are currently using AI and machine learning to drive improvements in marketing. However, nearly half (46%) expect AI to be the most significant technology for marketing in two years.
- Just over a tenth (11%) of respondents are using AR/VR to drive improvements in marketing, but 41% expect it to significantly impact marketing in two years.
- Only 7% use blockchain technology to drive improvements in marketing, but more than three times that number (23%) expect it to be a significant technology in the next two years.
Go deeper
State of the Industry 2022: The State of Modern Marketing in APAC is based on a survey of over 700 marketing professionals in Asia Pacific (APAC) and analyses current conditions and future trends in digital marketing. WARC subscribers can read the full report here.
Immersive and innovative technology: The way for brands to capture attention
The attention economy is a serious proposition – brands need to ensure what they are offering is worth consumers’ time, and Yahoo’s Zoe Cocker explains how marketers can up their game.
Why it matters
Before marketers can embrace immersive technology to grab people’s attention, they have to first focus on both format and context, show ads in the right context and offer creative content that resonates with audiences.
Takeaways
- To really capture customer attention, a digital, physical and omnichannel approach is needed.
- A multi-channel approach breaks down barriers that affect how we shop, such as proximity, to let marketers measure the entire CX.
- Creating tech-led campaigns will surprise audiences and capture their attention while making them brand custodians too.
