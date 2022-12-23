Retail media: How it will shape APAC’s marketing landscape | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
Retail media: How it will shape APAC’s marketing landscape
Across Southeast Asia, retail media is starting to fill brands’ needs in reach and engagement, with even non-endemic brands getting into this area as they make increased use of shopping data to build audience personas.
Why it matters
Retail media is growing and satisfying the requirements for brand reach and engagement, thanks to a combination of the explosion in OTT and connected TV, the loss of third-party identifiers, and the digitisation of stores.
Takeaways
- Retail media will grow by over 60% from 2022 to become a US$160bn market by 2027, accordiong to Carousell Media Group.
- Retail media networks let brands tap into purchase intent and serve ads that are directly related to what people are looking for.
Retail media is moving up the funnel into the browser, campaigns, display and video ads, working alongside activated products.
