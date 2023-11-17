Retail media and e-commerce trends for 2024 | WARC | The Feed

Sustainability Personalisation Artificial Intelligence (AI)

As brands continue to navigate cost-of-living and sustainability concerns, three major themes will dominate the year ahead in e-commerce and retail media, according to new forecasts.

Why e-commerce and retail trends matter

With no sign of any imminent significant improvement in footfall across UK retail destinations, and e-commerce sales still considerably below their pandemic high, 2024 looks set to be a challenging year, predicts e-commerce digital agency Williams Commerce.

Trend #1: Artificial intelligence and machine learning

In 2024, their use in e-commerce and retail will go mainstream for an ever-widening array of tasks such as supporting over-stretched teams by extending...