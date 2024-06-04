Retail media and AI drive the future of digital commerce | WARC | The Feed
Retail media and AI drive the future of digital commerce
Retail media advertising spend is forecast to reach $153.3bn worldwide in 2024, according to a new WARC report highlighting e-commerce trends in four key areas: retail media, AI, omnichannel marketing, and cloud-based data clean rooms.
These four areas are having “a profound impact on the future of this fast-growing and complex space”, says WARC Digital Commerce’s Gregory Grudzinski, author of The Future of Digital Commerce report. It provides an overarching view of what the future holds and what marketers need to do today to prepare for it.
Retail media continues to grow
Investment in retail media is forecast to increase 13.7% in 2024, slowing to 10.6% in 2025 as trade marketing budgets are steadily exhausted.
Amazon’s dominance continues, and is set to maintain near 25% growth in 2024, to reach $52.7bn, per WARC forecasts, bringing its global share of retail media spend to 37.3%. Excluding China, this equates to 62.3% of all retail media ad spend.
Chinese platform Pinduoduo, which also owns e-commerce platform Temu, is set for a +31.3% expansion this year to earn $28.2bn, accounting for 45.9% of all retail media spend in China. Walmart, meanwhile, reported a 26% year-on-year rise in e-commerce ad revenue in its latest earnings.
AI is revolutionising marketing
By 2030, the AI-enabled e-commerce market is projected to reach $16.8bn, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7% in the next seven years, according to data from InsightAce Analytic.
The technology is set to become a core component of e-commerce strategy, enabling brands to personalise products, promotions, and marketing efforts at an unprecedented level. AI-driven tools can be used to identify meaningful commonalities among shoppers and create activations targeting these, such as customised product detail pages, social media posts, and loyalty program solicitations.
At the same time, the ability to quickly render realistic or hyper-realistic images of people, products, and packages will be a powerful tool for creatives, allowing more time for strategic planning and creative thinking.
The omnichannel landscape is changing
The omnichannel space is becoming increasingly complex, but brands with effective omnichannel customer engagement strategies retain, on average, 89% of their customers. For companies with weak omnichannel customer engagement, this rate drops to 33%, according to Invesp.
The importance of such strategies was emphasised earlier this year by Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen, who told an earnings call that “customers who shop both in-store and online spend three to four times more compared to in-store-only shoppers”.
Over the next 12 to 24 months, many challenges for omnichannel marketers will centre around measurement and optimization. Research, published in WARC’s Future of Measurement 2024 report, has revealed that only a small percentage of marketers are following measurement best practices, while 22% say they don’t do any attribution modelling at all.
Measurement and privacy will continue driving ‘clean room’ adoption
According to a survey by the CMO Council, 54% of marketers in North America cited the ability to measure campaign results as a leading driver for their data clean room strategies (data clean rooms being environments where brands access anonymised shopper data and where retailers and brands can work together to create and target high-value customer segments).
Brands without extensive first-party data may need to limit clean room functions to media attribution.
The Future of Digital Commerce report is based on a combination of exclusive interviews with leading brands, agencies and tech companies, as well as data and case studies from WARC, external research studies and reports. Read a sample report of The Future of Digital Commerce here. WARC Digital Commerce subscribers can read the report in full.
