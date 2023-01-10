Retail marketing trends for 2023 | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
10 January 2023
Retail marketing trends for 2023
Due to the pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis, and consumers making increasingly conscious choices, retailers will need to be far more intentional about the relationships they build in 2023.
Why it matters
In the context of more careful and considered shopping habits, retailers will need to build genuine, deeper and more meaningful relationships, creating a community where they can engage and add value, writes Zara Ineson, executive creative director at House 337.
