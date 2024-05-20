‘Responsible reach’ helps Giffgaff cut emissions from media plan | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
‘Responsible reach’ helps Giffgaff cut emissions from media plan
Giffgaff, a Telefonica UK-owned mobile network operator, claims it has managed to cut 52 tonnes in carbon emissions from its advertising – equivalent to 14% of its total annual media plan. And it plans to accelerate that transformation in the coming 12 months.
Responsible reach
Speaking at Advertising Week Europe in a session hosted by Talon, George Bramall, giffgaff’s Marketing Strategy Director, revealed that the youth-orientated brand has established new principles for “responsible reach” with its media agency, MG OMD.
- Decarbonise at source: Giffgaff aims to actively reduce emissions in its campaign planning. One example Bramall provided was switching off DOOH sites after 12am, given the likely reduction in nearby footfall.
- Diversify media partners: Rather than “everything going to Facebook and Google”, Bramall said Giffgaff would look to use new media suppliers who have “made strides” in the carbon reduction space.
- Make carbon impact a key KPI: As well as focusing on conventional media metrics like reach, frequency and cost, Giffgaff will now make carbon impact a core consideration when signing off media plans.
Key quote
“We’ve removed 52 tonnes, roughly 14% of our annual media plan. We’re not happy with that yet. We want to move that forward. But it’s a really good start for the first year” – George Bramall, Marketing Strategy Director at giffgaff.
Email this content