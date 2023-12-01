Research shows how to win at the Super Bowl ad game | WARC | The Feed

Emotion Event tie-ins Storytelling

With a US audience of approximately 100 million, the Super Bowl can be a showcase for breakthrough creativity, but winning at the Big Game also means paying close attention to what has worked in the past – and four years’ worth of System1 research gives advertisers an idea of what success looks like.

Why past Super Bowl ads matter

From its expensive price tag – at $7 million for a 30-second ad – to the size, scope and game-day mindset of its audience, the Super Bowl is a unique yearly event and advertising moment. It requires advertisers to pay particularly...