Rent the Runway widens the funnel | WARC | The Feed

Rent the Runway widens the funnel
Rent The Runway, the subscription-based company offering high-end designer clothing for rent and resale, is “reinvigorating full-stack marketing” in 2024 after several years of being reliant on word of mouth and bottom-of-the-funnel activity.
CEO Jennifer Hyman told an earnings call: “We plan to activate in real life via partnerships, PR, influencers, celebrity and, most importantly, content that brings our own customers and mission of female empowerment back to the center of our brand story.”
Five areas of focus
Following the recent recruitment of a new CMO, the business will be focused on “five buckets of marketing opportunity”, Hyman said:
- building mid-funnel consideration marketing plans;
- scaling new marketing channels with a social-first approach;
- rebuilding the lifecycle engine and customer marketing approach;
- refocusing creative strategy and content;
- reinvesting in the reserve rental business.
What it means
- “We, like some other businesses, had spent too much of our paid marketing dollars concentrated into the Meta platform [and] into the Google platform, and you’ll see us dramatically diversify our channel mix to drive additional traffic to the site,” Hyman explained.
- Alongside that diversification is a new creative approach and content strategy which aims to “reignite” brand marketing.
- “A content strategy at this point fuels organic growth, it fuels life cycle strategies, it infuses acquisition – because the content strategy informs the efficacy of paid advertising,” said the CEO.
A halo effect for other brands
- Thanks to the customer visibility it offers, Rent the Runway says it can also be a source of new customers for upmarket brands, which are becoming more likely to partner with it on a revenue share basis.
- Almost half the inventory it is acquiring in 2024 is going to come via revenue share (which means lower upfront capital outlays for rental product).
- “The only reason why any brand would interact with us in this way is because they see us as a powerful marketing channel on behalf of their brand,” said Hyman.
Key quote
“We think now is the perfect time to put our foot back on the gas pedal as it relates to marketing, as our inventory is in a great position and the customer experience is as premium as it's ever been” – Jennifer Hyman, Co-Founder, President, CEO & Chairman at Rent the Runway.
