Reliance shakes up India's white goods market | WARC | The Feed

Reliance shakes up India's white goods market
With its entry into India’s white goods market, Reliance Industries is hoping to replicate the disruption it created in the telecoms market when it launched Jio.
What’s happening
- Reliance is establishing Wyzr as a domestic brand, initially in air conditioners but with plans to extend it into other white goods sectors and consumer electronics, according to reports.
- The first products will be made by contract manufacturers but the company aims to ultimately set up its own manufacturing facilities – leveraging the government’s Make in India initiative – as it develops products in-house.
- The target market for Wyzr products is budget-conscious consumers, with widespread distribution and awareness guaranteed by the Reliance store network.
Context
Big multinational brands, including LG, Samsung, Haier, Panasonic and Whirlpool, currently account for the majority of the white goods market in India. But they will be looking over their shoulder as Reliance offers products designed for Indian consumers and at prices likely to attract many first-time buyers.
Why it matters
The arrival of Wyzr is likely to provoke a reaction from existing players. “It will motivate brands across the spectrum to invest in real brand-building advertising as well as focused positioning as brands that care,” Ramesh Narayan, founder of Canco Advertising, told MediaNews4U.
Sourced from MediaNews4U, Economic Times
