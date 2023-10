Local communities Newspaper planning & buying Australia

Dissatisfied with the rising cost of living and seeking to reconnect with nature, more Australians are leaving capital cities for the regions, an untapped opportunity for marketers to engage with this growing group of big spenders.

Why localisation matters

Brands can leverage the unique connection that local news has with regional communities by localising creative to foster deeper engagement and using trusted local mastheads to show they care about regional audiences as consumers.

