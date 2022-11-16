Your selections:
Refocusing sustainable shopping in a cost-of-living crisis | WARC | The Feed
16 November 2022
Refocusing sustainable shopping in a cost-of-living crisis
Sustainability Environmental & social issues Purchase behaviour
The grocery brands and products that shoppers choose to put in their baskets can make a real difference when it comes to fighting the pressing challenges of the climate crisis.
But it’s the cost-of-living crisis that is dominating media headlines and creating a tension for grocery shoppers across different markets: how are shoppers balancing the cost to the planet with the cost to their pockets, asks Callum Saunders for WARC.
Why it matters
