Refocusing sustainable shopping in a cost-of-living crisis | WARC | The Feed

The grocery brands and products that shoppers choose to put in their baskets can make a real difference when it comes to fighting the pressing challenges of the climate crisis.

But it’s the cost-of-living crisis that is dominating media headlines and creating a tension for grocery shoppers across different markets: how are shoppers balancing the cost to the planet with the cost to their pockets, asks Callum Saunders for WARC.

Why it matters