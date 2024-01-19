Reddit plans March IPO, finally | WARC | The Feed
Reddit plans March IPO, finally
Reddit, one of the last major privately owned social media companies, has reportedly drawn up plans to list on the stock market in March, a move that would constitute a profound change for the website whose communities and voting systems contrast with rivals’ algorithmic versions of online life.
Why Reddit matters
Compared to the more sanitised algorithmic environments of Instagram and Facebook – in terms of images if not in terms of polite discussion – Reddit’s approach is relatively laissez faire, allowing communities to moderate themselves with users voting posts up or down.
The trouble is that this structure has meant that its recommendation engine – for content as much as for advertising – is not quite as powerful as that of rivals. Another facet of its challenge is that its user base has been traditionally resistant to advertising.
While it is making more money (20% year-on-year growth) from advertising, it is still from a low base of $800m. But it remains highly trusted by users – and the trick will be to balance that trust with the ability to help brands.
What’s going on
Reuters reports that the website, which has been talking about listing for several years, will move for a March IPO roadshow and an eventual listing at the end of that month.
- The newswire speculates as to whether Reddit’s influential communities will back the stock market debut, having reportedly spawned the meme stock phenomena.
- In December 2021, Reddit made a confidential filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that revealed no concrete details about its plans apart from the fact there is one.
- What followed was an extensive sales pitch to the advertising world, with a specific emphasis on Reddit’s importance in the purchase journey as a place where prospective buyers look for honest community reviews of products and services.
- The listing would be the first major social media IPO since Pinterest in 2019.
Sourced from Reuters, WARC, The Information
