Reasons for publishers to be sceptical about universal ID schemes
25 March 2021
Data management Data protection & privacy GDPR & privacy law

Google’s confirmation it will not build alternative identifiers to track individuals as they browse the web has sent the ad tech industry spiralling into panic. A new WARC Exclusive warns publishers against being drawn into any alternative universal user ID schemes that tech vendors may concoct.

Some context

