Your selections:
Reality TV is a major opportunity in Brazil | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Reality TV is a major opportunity in Brazil
Influencers, KOLs TV channels, services, programmes TV & Connected TV audiences
Reality shows are hugely popular in Brazil, and brands should consider tapping into this cultural phenomenon in a bid to engage consumers around a passion point.
Why it matters
Since many Brazilians love reality shows, these vehicles can be a powerful medium where brands can play. Reality content can provide marketers with enhanced credibility in the entertainment space, and allow them to leverage a genuine point of consumer enthusiasm.
Takeaways
- The latest season of “Big Brother Brasil” drew 40 million viewers per episode, or almost 20% of the country’s population (a figure that doesn’t count the heavy 24/7 exposure the show has on social media).
- From 2020 to 2021, the consumption of content about reality shows on social networks in Brazil grew by 117%.
- Show participants have increased focus on their social media presences recently, burnishing their own reputations and those of brands that associate with them.
- A survey by media company Globo found that 70% of Brazilian consumers believe brands in reality shows have credibility.
- Similarly, 32% claimed their interest in a product increases if they see it being used in a reality show.
Email this content