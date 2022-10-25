Reaching Gen Z and millennials reaps benefits for Amex | WARC | The Feed
Reaching Gen Z and millennials reaps benefits for Amex
American Express, the global credit card company, is seeing the benefits of increased marketing investments as it adds new millennial and Gen Z customers, according to senior executives at the company.
Why it matters
Even in an economic downturn, American Express’s strong focus on marketing investment and partnerships to drive customer acquisition and boost card spending is paying off among core demographics.
A lifestyle brand
According to the company’s recent Q3 earnings call, millennial and Gen Z customers comprised more than 60% of Amex’s proprietary consumer card acquisitions in the quarter, up 39%, even as the company made it harder to qualify for its cards.
Steve Squeri, chairman and CEO of Amex, said that bringing people into a premium product that they go on to embed into their lives helped the company “tremendously”. This is in contrast to bringing customers in on a fee-free product and then trying to upgrade them.
“As we've always said, we aren’t just a payment product. We view ourselves as a lifestyle brand and as a lifestyle product,” the CEO added.
Spending remains strong
Amex's write-offs remain at low levels even as loan balances are steadily rebuilding. But the company was careful to point out that its customer base was not necessarily reflective of consumer behaviour in the broader US economy.
In fact, the company has seen growth across all customer types and geographies driven by sustained growth in goods and services spending. Millennial and Gen Z customers, again, drove its highest business growth.
With growth buoyant, American Express is also optimistic that its marketing investment can bring in new customers. The company is on track to spend over US$5 billion in 2022, up from between $3.5bn and $3.9bn pre-pandemic. This gives the brand room to flex if conditions become more challenging, Squeri said.
Chief financial officer Jeff Campbell explained that the company invested $1.5bn in marketing in the third quarter, which aligns with expectations for overall 2022 spending. “We feel really good about the strong demand of card acquisitions, especially premium card acquisitions,” Campbell added.
