Re-commerce: Carousell and the future of e-commerce
04 July 2022
Brand purpose Corporate social responsibility Sustainability

Singapore-based e-commerce startup Carousell is doing good by using its platform to empower and drive causes – here’s how.

Why it matters

As an e-commerce platform, Carousell is driving social causes while staying on brand to serve users by facilitating re-commerce, supporting the underserved and building community in general.

Takeaways

