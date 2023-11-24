Rapha drives engagement via digital platforms | WARC | The Feed

Digital transformation Sportswear Customer experience

Cycling brand Rapha has rethought its technology approach, embracing composable architecture to find increased engagement and productivity.

Why composable architecture matters

Many brands and businesses still battle with legacy systems that work, but at the expense of productivity and morale. Adopting composable architecture – an ecosystem of independent components and systems that communicate via APIs – can be a way to break out of that tech straitjacket, introducing greater flexibility and helping to drive business goals.

Takeaways