Radio is a cost-efficient way of boosting performance campaigns | WARC | The Feed

Radio is a cost-efficient way of boosting performance campaigns
Radio advertising boosts daily web sessions by 9%, according to new research from Radiocentre into its performance marketing capabilities.
A study from the industry organisation, Radio: The Performance Multiplier, also finds that, on average, radio generates additional web sessions twice as cost efficiently as other demand generation media combined.
Takeaways
- Only 8% of a radio spot’s full potential effect is delivered in the first 20 minutes following transmission – meaning that 92% of radio’s effect is excluded by typical short-term time-window attribution approaches.
- Reallocating budget from other media into radio can turbocharge typical pure-play online performance channels, including organic search, paid search and paid social, at no extra cost.
- The best-performing campaigns are characterised by higher weekly reach and consistent use of distinctive audio brand assets.
Why it matters
Two things. Firstly, current measurement techniques appear to underestimate radio’s influence on performance outcomes – and that could be holding back investment in the medium.
Secondly, reallocating budget to radio may help brands break through the ‘performance plateau’ – the point at which the success of a traditional mix of search, social, and online display begins to level off and long-term growth is stifled.
About the research
Radiocentre and research agency Colourtext used regression modelling techniques to analyse the effect of 1.6 billion multimedia impacts on 30 million web sessions, sourced from a range of in-market campaigns, with the aim of deciphering radio’s true effects within the performance marketing mix.
Sourced from Radiocentre
