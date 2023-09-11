Radio ‘catalyzes’ consumer brand conversations and interactions | WARC | The Feed
Radio ‘catalyzes’ consumer brand conversations and interactions
Radio can reach diverse audiences, drive brand conversations and, ultimately, impact purchase intent, says a new US study.
Why radio listening matters
The findings of the study* – commissioned by radio industry body RAB in collaboration with Engagement Labs – point to radio’s enduring resonance and its ability to shape the brand-consumer relationship, drive social communication and impact the bottom line.
Takeaways
- Brand conversations: Heavy radio listeners engage in 4.7 billion weekly brand conversations, surpassing heavy users of other media channels like TV, social media, magazines, and newspapers.
- Everyday influencers: Around half (51%) of brand conversations among heavy radio listeners result in an intent to purchase, surpassing the national average of 49%. This impact is particularly pronounced in sectors like automotive, sports, telecom, technology, beverages and healthcare.
- Diverse audiences: Radio dominates across 15 different business categories and acts as a potent bridge, effectively connecting brands with diverse target audiences.
Key quote
“This study underscores radio’s ability to drive word-of-mouth brand conversations for advertising partners, more so than any other media” – Erica Farber, president and CEO, RAB.
*Radio Drives Brand Conversations: Unveiling the Untapped Potential of Radio Conversations
Sourced from RAB
