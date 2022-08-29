E-commerce & mobile retail India

Startups in the quick commerce space already face numerous challenges and from both the brand and consumer standpoints, Azendor’s Sourabh Mishra asks what they stand for.

Why it matters

Q-commerce startups face many challenges and in the long term, they will struggle to establish their relevance to consumers as they are essentially retailers with the disruptive value add of quick delivery that traditional retail players can eventually offer too.

Takeaways