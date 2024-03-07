Quality creative boosts ROI | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Quality creative boosts ROI
Creative quality strongly correlates with ROI, according to a new study from WARC and System1.
The new WARC Creative report, How creativity boosts ROI, takes a look at WARC’s extensive database of campaign ROIs, and compares it with System1’s ad testing database to assess the correlation between long and short term measures of creative quality with return on investment.
What you need to know
Available exclusively to WARC Creative members, the study uses System1’s measures of long- and short-term creative quality – Star and Spike – to assess how the quality of the creative asset impacts the return on investment.
The findings are significant: there is a strong correlation between ads measured as having high creative quality with campaigns with high ROI figures.
Why creative quality matters
There’s now a lot of research linking creativity to effectiveness: we know that effectiveness metrics can be boosted through creativity. But the quality of the creative is also an important factor.
Low quality creative can be wasteful, impacting an advertiser’s ROI but, on a bigger scale, impacting the world. According to Sir John Hegarty, “Average advertising is destroying the planet”.
What’s in the report
- An introduction to ROI and the System1 creative quality testing methodology
- The key findings of profit and revenue ROI correlated with Star and Spike ratings
- The findings in action through Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot case study
WARC Creative subscribers can read the report in full here
Email this content