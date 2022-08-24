Home The Feed
Q-commerce and the X factor: Creating brands that delight
24 August 2022
Wondrlab’s Ajeeta Bharadwaj looks at the pros and cons of quick commerce in India and how brands can resolve the industry’s negative aspects to acquire the X factor.

Why it matters

To make themselves relevant and acquire the X factor, quick commerce brands must be taken for granted by customers, build a positive balance of customer delight, and tackle sustainability issues.

Takeaways

