Marketing to women Diversity & portrayal in advertising Hot drinks

Pure Leaf, the tea brand owned by food and beverage manufacturer PepsiCo, boosted social media engagement with a campaign that challenged stereotyped portrayals of women, encouraging them to shrug off unnecessary responsibilities.

The #NoIsBeautiful campaign validated the desire among female consumers to simplify their busy lives, and connected it with Pure Leaf’s message of simplicity in brewing, according to recent research by the SeeHer campaign and PepsiCo.

Why it matters