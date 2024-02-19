Publishers eye a slice of retail media pie | WARC | The Feed
Publishers eye a slice of retail media pie
Around four in five publishers globally are examining how to tap retail media ad spend by embedding products on their web pages, which opens up more inventory opportunities for brands’ offsite campaigns.
Retail media moves up the funnel
That’s according to a report* from commerce media business Criteo, which notes that retail media – and its flagship offering, sponsored products – has historically been seen as a lower funnel tactic. The addition of offsite (which targets retailer audiences across the open web) enables marketers to engage shoppers further up the funnel.
The recent deal between Amazon and UK news publisher Reach is an example of how this area will develop in coming months.
Key findings
- The great majority of agencies (93%), brands (88%) and retailers (89%) report that retail media had a strong or positive impact on their bottom line in 2023.
- Seventy-nine percent of advertisers agreed retail media spend is more effective in terms of sales than any other channel.
- Eighty-five percent of brands and agencies agreed the ability of retail media to drive upper-funnel brand awareness is growing stronger.
- Sixty-nine percent of publishers are prioritising retail media revenue over the next 12-18 months.
- Half (51%) of retailers are prioritising investment in meeting offline demand; 43% are also working to meet demands for retail media in-store, such as digital screens and point-of-sale displays in physical stores.
- Over half of brands (58%) and agencies (51%) would like to see other commerce-led verticals beyond retail – for example, airlines, hotels, and financial services – further monetise their digital footprints.
Key quote
“Ultimately retail media has to emulate the whole journey of the consumer”, explains Brian Gleason, chief revenue officer at Criteo. “Offsite and instore are essential components in influencing and guiding decisions, alongside sponsored products and onsite display ads. As retail media moves up the funnel, new demand sources like brand marketing and performance marketing need to be added to the mix.”
* The Great Defrag report is based on a survey of 1,004 senior professionals working at brands, agencies, retailers and publishers on research commissioned by Criteo and conducted in six countries – the UK, France, Germany, US, Japan and South Korea.
Sourced from Criteo
