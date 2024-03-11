ProSiebenSat1 shifts gear on ad strategy | WARC | The Feed
ProSiebenSat1 shifts gear on ad strategy
With linear TV ad revenue falling across 2023, German media company ProSiebenSat1 is rethinking its core audience while at the same expanding its efforts to bring in digital ad revenue from streaming and podcasts.
Context
A cost-of-living crisis has meant constrained consumer spending and a corresponding reluctance for companies to invest in advertising budgets. But there are signs this is changing in early 2024.
“We are benefiting from an improved macroeconomic environment,” CEO Bert Habets told an earnings call. “The decline in inflation, in particular, has a significant impact on consumers’ willingness to spend and, thus, on our customers’ advertising expenditure.”
Key stats
- Total 2023 advertising revenues declined by 7%, both at group level and in the DACH region.
- Digital and smart advertising revenues grew 10% in the same period. “This was driven by [streaming platform] Joyn, higher programmatic advertising spend and our digital audio business,” CFO Martin Mildner reported.
- On Joyn, monthly video users grew by 30% while video view time grew by 15%, helped by distribution deals with the likes of Deutsche Telekom, which enable viewers to watch via more devices.
- ProSiebenSat1 claims a 16% share of total advertising revenues in the DACH region and expects to “significantly increase” that as Joyn grows.
- The group responded to the advertising trend by reducing its programming cost by 8% to €948m.
- Local content achieves above-average market shares on ProSiebenSat1 channels (35% higher than the US licensed content) while adding reach on Joyn.
What’s happening
- Since January, ProSiebenSat1 has altered the age of its advertising target group from 14 to 49 to 20 to 59, to reflect changing demographics and to focus on groups with higher purchasing power and who spend more time with TV.
- “This helps us to meet the demand of our advertising clients and also increases our target group by around 9.2 million more average monthly net viewers,” Habets explained.
- “We have increased our advertising revenues in our podcasting business in the full year 2023, and we are ready to expand here even more,” he added.
- ProSiebenSat1 has also recently begun creating an advanced ad-tech stack that will enable agencies and advertisers to combine booking, measurement and reporting across linear TV, addressable TV and connected TV.
Key quote
“We put Joyn at the centre of everything we do. We want to focus on the freely accessible and ad-financed part of Joyn. With this, we strengthen Joyn's position as an AVOD offering in the market. This opens new monetization opportunities for us” – Bert Habets, CEO at ProSiebenSat1.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
