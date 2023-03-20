Your selections:
Privacy in marketing: The importance of culture | WARC | The Feed
20 March 2023
Privacy in marketing: The importance of culture
Data protection & privacy Australia Strategy
Organisations in Australia risk losing customer trust if they don't prioritise data privacy and ethics, but the value goes beyond simple risk mitigation.
Why it matters
A strong privacy-positive culture is essential, not only for building and maintaining trust with customers, but also for delivering benefits such as sustainable products, team satisfaction and retention, and preventing harm to individuals.
Takeaways
