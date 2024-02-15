Print share of adspend halves in India | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
Print share of adspend halves in India
Print’s share of India’s advertising spend has almost halved over the past seven years, falling from 35% in 2016 to 20% in 2023.
That’s according to a report from Dentsu India and e4m which forecasts a further dip to 18% in 2024 and to 16% in 2025.
What’s happened
- The report attributes the decline to the rise of digital technology and increasing consumer preference for screens, particularly among younger demographics.
- The digital advertising industry continues to grow at the expense of traditional media, taking 44% of spending in 2023 and forecast to hit 50% in 2024.
- Print also faces challenges around rising production and distribution costs as well as environmental sustainability concerns.
Who’s using print?
- The government sector was the most dependent on print in 2023, with 79% of its ad spend directed towards a newspaper audience.
- The retail sector allocated 58% of its spending to print, while Media & Entertainment and Education both spent 56% of their ad budget on this channel.
- Other sectors in double figures included Tourism (39%), Automotive (33%), BFSI (25%), Consumer Durables (17%) and Pharmaceutical (16%).
Why print matters
Print may be taking an ever smaller share of total ad spend, but past research by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) and the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) has shown that it remains among the most trusted channels.
Sourced from Dentsu, e4m
