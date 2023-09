Newspapers Newspaper planning & buying India

The print media in India not only enjoys trust and credibility but also allows brand activations to work well due to its high involvement and attention – a reason why brands continue to leverage it for categories such as FMCG, automobiles, real estate and luxury goods.

Why print power matters

India’s print readership is rising and the medium is a critical part of today’s media mix for certain categories because newspaper content can be customised according to the brand’s regional and hyperlocal needs in a diverse country.