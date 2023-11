Pricing strategy Asia (general region) Brand trust

Pricing power is a consumer’s willingness to pay a premium for brand equity: 75% of the Kantar BrandZ Top 30 Most Valuable Southeast Asian Brands share this attribute, which allows them to derive better value and higher margins.

Why pricing power matters

Brands can harness pricing power and build brand value by meeting the emotional needs of consumers and inspiring trust with new consumer values, using sustainability to differentiate themselves, and reinforcing relevance in consumers’ daily lives.

