Pricing is vital to navigating the cost of living crisis: IPA | WARC | The Feed

Pricing is vital to navigating the cost of living crisis: IPA
A new poll from the IPA and Opinium details what consumers think brands can do to support them and what they should avoid.
Why it matters
You can’t entertain consumers through a real term hit to their finances. Pricing is important for protecting margins, but it is also vital to remaining competitive.
What consumers think you should do
These results are based on a survey of 2000 British consumers:
- Keep prices fair - 60% (up 5% from 57% in May 2022)
- Freeze price on value-range products or services – 44% (up 22% from 36%)
- Offer more value for money promotions - 37% (vs 33%)
- Reward existing customers’ loyalty - 32% (vs 30%)
- Increase the number of promotions they offer - 29% (vs 28%)
Least popular responses
- Entertain and make customers laugh / smile – 4% (vs 5% in May)
- Engage directly with customers to develop new solutions and ideas – 8% (also 8% in May)
- Offer affordable customer finance (e.g. interest-free credit) – 10% (also 10% in May)
Key quote
“As the cost of living crisis really takes hold, consumers are continuing to look to brands to keep their pricing fair. While stretched themselves, brands must ensure they assess their pricing and subsequent marketing strategies accordingly, particularly when engaging with their female and older audiences for whom this need is even more pronounced” – Paul Bainsfair, Director General, IPA.
Sourced from the IPA
