Pricing as a form of advertising | WARC | The Feed

Pricing as a form of advertising
Luxury is all about exclusivity, with pricing a critical lever for establishing that a well-known design is worth a lot – and in an expanding luxury space, brands are increasingly playing hard to get, say news reports, especially for the ‘world’s most expensive’ bag.
Why handbags matter
Material costs are just a small fraction of the cost of a high-end luxury handbag: it’s the brand, perception of quality and exclusivity that does the heavy lifting. But price in luxury can be its own distinctive asset, especially at a time of strong sales (volume growth) which, ironically, diminish the perception of exclusivity. This was particularly acute post-pandemic, as the Covid era led to a boom in luxury that is now dissipating.
Price hikes
The WSJ reports on the soaring prices of luxury handbags, specifically the Hermès Birkin bags (pictured) which have jumped by $1000 – an increase of around 10% compared to last year’s prices, according to industry data.
- PurseBop, an industry forum that tracks prices in luxury handbags, has highlighted the pressure facing Birkin bags – for which being the world’s most expensive handbag was a hallmark of the brand – as the difference between it and its closest-priced rival has narrowed.
- Chanel, the second most expensive, has been able to hike the price of its flagship bag much faster than Birkin since the beginning of the pandemic, at around 70%.
- Elsewhere, among the luxury brands, lines from Prada and Christian Dior have hiked prices 85% and 45%, respectively, since 2019.
