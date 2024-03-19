Post-purchase engagement is vital for brands | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Post-purchase engagement is vital for brands
19 March 2024
Brand loyalty Purchase behaviour Customer experience

Marketers should heighten their focus on post-purchase engagement, as shoppers often learn valuable information about a brand after a transaction has been completed, according to insights unveiled at SXSW 2024.

Why thinking beyond a purchase matters

Marketers are under relentless pressure to drive sales, and this can lead to an emphasis on converting shoppers without a meaningful plan on how to engage them post-purchase. Repeat customers, however, are a vital source of revenue if brands can foster long-term relationships.

Takeaways
  • Research in 14 markets, by public relations consultancy Edelman, found that 78% of consumers “uncover things that attract me and...

