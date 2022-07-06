Purchase behaviour Brand growth Customer centricity

Customer changes, in terms of when and where they purchase and their willingness to switch brands and try new products, are providing businesses across APAC with a unique opportunity to acquire, retain and satisfy more customers than they would have pre-pandemic when customer behaviour was more entrenched.

Why it matters

In the wake of COVID-19, there is an unprecedented opportunity for businesses seeking growth to employ post-pandemic customer-centric strategies by placing customer behaviour as the key focus and driver of their organisational strategy.