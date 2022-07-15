Retail industry (general) Customer experience Behavioural research

Some of the changes that were already underway before the COVID-19 pandemic struck have since “either accelerated or morphed”, says environmental psychologist Paco Underhill.

Why it matters

What made a good store in 2000 is not the same as what makes a good store in 2022 – and what’s changed there is a reflection of how we’ve evolved in the interim.

Takeaways