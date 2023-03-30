You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Changing luxury sensibilities require changed marketing
Consumer priorities, values and motivations have shifted post-pandemic, impacting luxury sensibilities – and top-end brands need to respond accordingly. The WARC Guide to luxury marketing in an era of change provides a summary of new thinking and best practice in this area.
Why it matters
WARC Rankings 2023: Effective 100 revealed
McDonalds is the number one most effective brand in this year’s WARC Effective 100, joining FCB New York, Wavemaker Mumbai, WPP, and AB InBev in this year’s top spots.
The WARC Effective 100 Ranking is produced by combining the results of the industry’s most important global and regional effectiveness award shows of 2022. The awards tracked are determined by a global industry panel survey and consultation with the WARC Rankings Advisory Board.
#1 Campaign for effectiveness: Contract for Change for Michelob Ultra by FCB Chicago and FCB New York
The most awarded campaign for effectiveness is ‘Contract for Change’ by FCB Chicago and FCB New York, for which Michelob made the US agricultural sector more sustainable by creating a programme that incentivised farmers to become organic growers.
Andrés Ordóñez, Chief Creative Officer, FCB Chicago, said: “Creativity has the power to grow businesses and also to fuel change. We are beyond proud that Michelob ULTRA’s ‘Contract for Change’ was named the top campaign for effectiveness by WARC. This work has the power to reverse the damage done to our farmland and ecosystems and to create a healthier diet for millions of Americans.”
#1 Creative Agency for effectiveness: FCB New York
After entering the top 10 for the first time last year, FCB New York has risen from #7 to become the top creative agency. It had three campaigns in the top 100 including the #1 campaign, Contract for Change.
Ranked second is Alma Miami, the most improved agency, rising from 45th last year. In third place is Energy BBDO, Chicago, a new entry to the Effective 100 Ranking.
# 1 Media Agency for effectiveness: Wavemaker Mumbai
Up from fifth position last year to claim top spot, Wavemaker Mumbai’s best performing campaign was ‘Not Just a Cadbury Ad 2.0’, ranked second this year. Mindshare New York entered the top ten to claim second place, up from #17 last year. Zenith Bogotá is ranked third.
#1 Digital/Specialist Agency for effectiveness: Semetis, Brussels
The highest ranked agency is a new entry - Semetis Brussels. Its top ranking is down to its work on The Breakaway for Decathlon, which ranked third.
Narrative Los Angeles, jumps up from 41st to claim second place. Taking joint third position are BlueMedia Shanghai, up from #40 last year and new entry WeberShandwick Singapore.
#1 Network for effectiveness: Ogilvy
After nine years of placing in the top five networks for effectiveness, Ogilvy has risen one place to become the #1 network for the first time ever. The network has nine campaigns in the top 100 and seven agencies in the creative agencies ranking.
DDB Worldwide moves up from fifth to take second place this year with a total of seven campaigns in the top 100 and three creative agencies and two digital/specialist agencies ranked in the top 50. Leo Burnett is in third, rising from 9th last year. The network has nine campaigns and three creative and one digital/specialist agencies in the top 50.
#1 Holding Company for effectiveness: WPP
WPP has ranked in first place for the fifth consecutive year, with nine networks in the top 50, including Ogilvy in first place. The holding company has now claimed top position across all three WARC Rankings.
“We're extremely proud to have topped the WARC Media 100, Creative 100, and now the WARC Effective 100 lists for 2023”, said Mark Read, CEO, WPP.
“Our strong agency representation across the three rankings showcases both the power of our ideas and the strength of our partnerships with clients. This recognition from WARC is a great endorsement of our amazing teams and their ability to deliver creative and innovative work that has a transformative impact around the world.”
Omnicom Group is in second place and Interpublic Group in third.
#1 Brand for effectiveness: McDonald’s
McDonald’s is the highest ranked brand for effectiveness for the fourth year in a row, accruing more than twice the points of second place. Three of its campaigns ranked in the top 100 and 35 more campaigns from 24 different countries contributed to its total points.
KFC moves up one place to be ranked second and Cadbury’ in third, moves up from #17 last year.
#1 Advertiser for effectiveness: Anheuser-Busch InBev
After topping the advertiser ranking for effectiveness for the first time last year, Anheuser-Busch InBev has retained its position. It had four campaigns ranked in the top 100, three of which are from Michelob Ultra. 37 other brands contributed to its total points including Corona, Cerveza Presidente and Pony Malta.
Climbing up two places from last year, McDonald’s claims second place and Unilever comes in at third.
#1 Country for effectiveness: USA
The top three countries have remained the same for the past three years, with the USA claiming first place, followed by China in second and India in third. The USA has 25 campaigns in the top 100, while China and India had four each.
The WARC Effective 100 is available to view in full here, and includes the world’s top 100 awarded campaigns for effectiveness, top 50 creative, media and digital/specialist agencies, agency networks, brands, advertisers, countries and top holding companies. The campaigns, case studies, credits and subsequent insights reports are available to WARC Creative subscribers.
The WARC Creative 100 and Media 100 were revealed recently.
WARC Rankings 2023: Media 100 revealed
Cadbury is the number one brand for media excellence in this year’s WARC Media 100, in which Unilever tops the advertiser rankings, and EssenceMediacom leads the networks with its New York office the standout agency.
The WARC Media 100, an independent global benchmark celebrating advertising media excellence, is produced by combining the results of the industry’s most important global and regional creative award shows of 2022. “This year, the top campaigns aimed to inform and educate through strong media strategies,” says Amy Rodgers, head of WARC Creative.
#1 Campaign for media: Break of Silence for INLesco by PHD San José
The most celebrated campaign for media of 2022 is ‘Break of Silence’ for INLesco, a sign-language school in Costa Rica. The country’s first silent TV commercial break, interpreted in sign language, was aired to raise awareness of the challenges facing the deaf community and drive change across the country.
In second place is ‘Beyond the Surface – Liquid Billboard’, the world’s first swimmable billboard created by Havas Dubai for adidas, to encourage women in Dubai to feel comfortable swimming in public. Ranked third is ‘Versus’ for skincare brand SK-II for which EssenceMediacom Singapore / Grey Tokyo created an animated series in which each episode addressed social issues such as cyber trolling and beauty rules.
#1 Agency for media: EssenceMediacom, New York
Taking the top spot, EssenceMediacom New York has three campaigns ranked in the top 100, including campaigns for Ally and Walgreens, which took fourth and seventh place respectively.
Joining the global Media 100 for the first time, Havas Dubai’s highly successful Liquid Billboard campaign for adidas pushed the agency straight into second place. PHD San José climbs to third, up from 25th last year.
#1 Network for media: EssenceMediacom
Following a highly successful year, the newly merged media agency tops the network table with six agencies ranked in the top 50, four of which are in the top 10, including EssenceMediacom New York in the top spot. Overall, the network has 14 campaigns in the top 100.
PHD Worldwide moves up one place to claim second position with six agencies in the top 50 and nine campaigns in the top 100. IPG Mediabrands is in third, up from fourth last year, also with six agencies and 10 campaigns ranked.
#1 Holding Company for media: WPP
The top seven holding companies are the same as last year, with the top three remaining unchanged for the sixth year in a row. WPP sits comfortably at the top of the ranking, with four networks ranked in the top 10. Omnicom Group is in second place and Interpublic Group in third.
#1 Brand for media: Cadbury
Cadbury, ranked 45th last year, takes top place for media excellence. The chocolate brand has four campaigns in the top 100 for the India and UK markets.
New to the global Media 100 ranking, SK-II comes in second with two campaigns listed, including its multi award-winning Versus campaign ranked third. Sportswear brand adidas has moved up to third place, from sixth last year.
#1 Advertiser for media: Unilever
Unilever tops the advertisers table for the fourth year in a row, with 15 brands contributing to its overall tally; two – Dove and Lifebuoy – were in the top 50.
In second place, Mondelēz International has achieved its highest ever ranking in the Media 100, up from 20th last year. In third place is Anheuser-Busch InBev with four brands earning points: Corona, Vickys, Brahma and Carling Black Label.
#1 Country for creativity: USA
USA remains in first place for the sixth year in a row, with 14 campaigns in the top 100 having run in the country. Two made the top 10 – Fintropolis by Ally and Vaccine Readiness Model by Walgreens.
The UK sits in second place for a third year. India moves up from fifth place to claim third. Germany has achieved its highest ever ranking, rising from 11th to fifth, and the United Arab Emirates is the most improved country, rising from 16th to sixth, its highest ranking in five years.
The WARC Media 100 can be viewed in full here. It includes the world’s top 100 awarded campaigns for media, top 50 agencies, agency networks, brands, advertisers, countries and top holding companies. The campaigns, case studies, credits and subsequent insights reports are available to WARC Creative subscribers.
The WARC Creative 100, revealed recently, can be viewed here. The WARC Effective 100 will be announced on 21 March.
WARC Rankings 2023: Creative 100 revealed
Burger King is the number one brand for creativity, while WPP tops the holding company rankings, Ogilvy leads the networks, and Publicis Milan is the most creative individual agency in this year’s WARC Creative 100.
The WARC Creative 100, an independent global benchmark celebrating marketing’s creative excellence, is produced by combining the results of the industry’s most important global and regional creative award shows of 2022. A strong theme of promoting societal concerns through creativity is evident across the top campaigns.
#1 Campaign for creativity: The Lost Class for Change The Ref by Leo Burnett Chicago
The most creatively celebrated campaign of 2022 is ‘The Lost Class’ for Change The Ref, created by Leo Burnett Chicago to raise awareness about mass shootings. A ceremony was held for the 3,044 high school students in the US who didn't graduate in 2021 due to tragically losing their lives to gun violence.
#1 Agency for creativity: Publicis Milan
Publicis Milan tops the table for the second year in a row with four campaigns for Heineken and one for Bottega Veneta among the top 100 campaigns.
Area 23, New York, jumped from 32nd last year to claim second place with four campaigns in the top 100 for a variety of brands covering different product categories. BETC Paris is in third place with three campaigns in the top 50.
#1 Network for creativity: Ogilvy
Ogilvy was the most awarded network for the third year in a row, with 40 different agencies contributing to its total, including five agencies in the top 50. Furthermore, it was responsible for 10 of the top 100 campaigns.
DDB Worldwide moves up one place to claim second position with four agencies in the top 50 and seven campaigns in the top 100. FCB, in third, is up from sixth, also with four agencies and nine campaigns ranked.
#1 Holding company for creativity: WPP
Up from second position last year, WPP returned to the top of the holding company table with seven networks in the top 50 and two networks in the top 10: Ogilvy and VMLY&R.
#1 Brand for creativity: Burger King
For the fifth year in a row, Burger King tops the brand table. It has four campaigns ranked in the top 100 by three different agencies; the joint highest of any brand alongside Heineken, in second place, which also had four campaigns ranked. Google climbs up from 31st last year to claim third place.
#1 Advertiser for creativity: AB InBev
After topping the advertiser table for the first time last year, Anheuser-Busch InBev remains in first position. The brewing giant has three brands in the top 50: Corona, Michelob Ultra and Budweiser, and four campaigns in the top 100.
Unilever and Restaurant Brands International swap places this year, with the multinational consumer goods company moving up to second place and the fast food company moving down to third place.
#1 Country for creativity: USA
The top five ranking countries remain the same as last year, with the US and UK maintaining their positions for the past nine years. India is the most improved country, climbing from 23rd to seventh.
WARC says
“In an industry that sometimes struggles to defend its place in the C-suite, the rankings offer an opportunity for marketers to reflect on the best campaigns in the business and to review the impact their own work has on their brands” – Amy Rodgers, Head of WARC Creative.
The WARC Creative 100 Ranking can be viewed in full here. It includes the world’s top 100 awarded campaigns for creativity, top 50 creative agencies, agency networks, brands, advertisers, countries and top holding companies. The campaigns, case studies, credits and subsequent insights reports are available to WARC Rankings subscribers.
The WARC Media 100 will be announced on 14 March and the WARC Effective 100 on 21 March.
Ads in Bing? The business of AI looks back to the future
Microsoft will explore placing subtler ads in the Bing chat experience, similar to its current search results advertising, but it raises a big question about whether a partial chatbot will make it any more useful than a simple search.
Why it matters
Monetising AI chatbot features is crucial for the companies that run them, but it throws up some difficult problems about their usefulness if they are understood to be partial. In some instances, it is unclear who is paying and whether it’s possible to ask for ad-free results.
It’s likely that sponsored answers aren’t yet the final type of advertising on Bing chat, especially considering that search advertising has worked in a similar way for decades. But in a direct-answer-giving chatbot, Microsoft risks eroding trust in its product (and therefore its usefulness to advertisers) before it can really start cutting into Google’s core business.
What’s going on?
In a blog post on Microsoft, by consumer chief marketing officer Yusuf Mehdi, the proposed development is couched in a set of new features designed to drive more traffic and increase revenue to publishers, including through a hover feature to show external links and “rich captions”.
- “We’re also exploring placing ads in the chat experience to share the ad revenue with partners whose content contributed to the chat response,” he added.
- “[A]ds will show in the new Bing, specifically in chat (as they do in the traditional search results),” said Microsoft communications director Caitlin Roulston, in a statement to tech site The Verge.
- It’s not the first time advertising has been part of the chat experience for some users as classic sponsored links and some ads inside shopping results. Some users report a small “Ad” citation.
Sourced from Microsoft, The Verge
A new framework for segmenting affluent buyers
Affluence alone does not guarantee that an individual is a luxury buyer, so brands and marketers are in need of a new framework that goes beyond relying on behavioural, demographic and financial metrics to segment their audience.
Why it matters
LEGO helps buyers scale its ‘blue wall’
When LEGO faced a challenge in helping shoppers find just the right thing to delight and inspire the children they were buying for, a combination of research methodologies pointed the toy brand in the right direction.
Why it matters
What’s the ‘new normal’ in luxury?
The luxury market attracts diverse clientele, drawing from many different backgrounds, gender preferences and ages – and how these intersect is a far more complex combination than perhaps in any other sector.
Brands need to creatively innovate to stay on top and seize commercial opportunities, according to the WARC Guide to luxury marketing in an era of change.
Why it matters
Art as a top-of-the-funnel investment
Partnering with the Art Basel Hong Kong contemporary art fair has proved a positive move for brands as diverse as BMW, the Island Shangri-La hotel and the South China Morning Post newspaper.
Why it matters
Marketing-Interactive reports how all three are aiming for a positive return on investment (ROI) from their links, designed to elevate brand image in the minds of those people attending the fair, which features artworks from premier galleries across Asia and beyond.
In their own words
“We aim for sustainable cultural engagement and art development, and thus we are looking into the long-term, future returns in brand image, status, and business revenue as well,” a spokesperson from BMW said. “Nowadays, customers do not choose a product only for its performance or price tag, but also for the idea and vision that the brand represents.”
A spokesperson for Island Shangri-La Hong Kong explained: “We aim to inspire our audiences with more reasons to think of us, talk about us, and experience us, and to keep us top-of-mind as travel comes back to Hong Kong and the world.”
The Post has had a more immediate response, according to COO Kevin Huang: “We have received positive feedback from our readers and advertising clients for our partnership with Art Basel, as they look to us for subject matter expertise and advisory through our art reporting and media solutions tailored to an artistically and culturally curious reader base.”
Huang also outlined an approach to ROI measurement that includes branding, awareness, traffic, subscription and commercial metrics.
Sources from Marketing-Interactive
[Image: Courtesy Art Basel]
Fifteen seconds of NYC fame light up Chinese social media
TSX Broadway on New York’s Times Square is just one of the many billboards located in one of the world’s most famous advertising locations, but this billboard has a 15 seconds for $40 deal that has become a trend on social media.
China-focused publication Sixth Tone explains how the opportunity to personally advertise on Times Square is gaining popularity among young Chinese who have used it to bolster their social media presence.
Why it matters
At a glance, this is one for extremely digitally connected kids, but it's an advertising story that echoes a bigger trend we've seen at the major awards in recent years. These creative activations, with minimal media in high-profile locations, have a purpose of gaining traction online through influencers and PR rather than through a broad-beam OOH campaign. Only this time the display media for sale is a consumer product rather than a business product.
What’s going on
- Douyin, TikTok in China, now yields thousands of posts featuring the display, which first went live in January.
- Sixth Tone spoke to one Chinese student in New York who posted a video featuring his content on the screen on Douyin celebrating his and his partner’s anniversary, which soon went viral.
- Now a small industry is emerging, with people helping out non-New York based buyers by recording footage of the ads as a service.
Sourced from Sixth Tone, WARC, Fast Company, Banliang Finance
[Image: Weibo via Banliang Finance]
The evolution of children’s media habits
The evolution of children’s media habits
How children use social media is changing, with less posting taking place and more platforms being used as search engines to answer questions, according to a new report from regulator Ofcom.
Why it matters
Now in its ninth year, Children’s Media Lives is a qualitative, longitudinal study following the same group of children aged 8 to 18. As well as giving an insight into the role of media in their daily lives, the project also provides rich details of how children’s media habits and attitudes change over time, particularly in the context of their emotional and cognitive development.
It’s a signpost for marketers as to where and how the next generation are consuming media and how marketing techniques may need to adapt.
Takeaways
- Preferred viewing is videos that are fast-paced, short-form, with deliberately choppy editing. There has also been a rise in ‘split screen’ viewing – watching two videos at once within the same social media post, often in the form of influencers reacting and offering an opinion on another video.
- ‘Feeds’ are for content, ‘chat’ is for social interaction. Fewer children are posting content themselves, and social media feeds are now dominated by professionalised content. Interaction with friends on social media increasingly takes place in an app’s chat function (although large group chats can still include a mixture of people who children know and those they don't know).
- Social media is starting to be used like a search engine to answer questions, as well as to provide guidance, from study motivation to advice on ‘side-hustles’ such as e-commerce trading.
- Children generally believe that what they see, read or hear on social media is true; they rarely reflect on its veracity, reliability or relevance.
- Boys tend to devote time and effort to mastering a small number of games (eg Fortnite, FIFA, etc) and to spend money on or within these games. Girls are more likely to play a wider range of free or low-cost, less competitive games that don’t require as much investment of time and money to play.
Sourced from Ofcom
Three NFT priorities for Porsche
Porsche believes that non-fungible tokens (NFT) – unique digital assets stored on the blockchain – can effectively be used for several purposes, from holding events to building communities.
Why it matters
Brands that experiment with innovative technologies like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) need to consider how they might build lasting value, and not just produce another commoditized digital piece of content.
Takeaways
India’s celebrity ad culture remains film-focused
India’s celebrity ad culture remains film-focused
Three in 10 TV ads in India last year featured celebrity endorsements and the majority of those came from film stars, according to a new report from TAM AdEx.
The audience measurement company’s Celebrity Endorsement Report found that, among celebrity-endorsed ads, 85% featured film stars, and female actors were more prominent – in 46% of ads compared to 39% for male actors.
Why it matters
Marketers need to understand what approach works best in which channel. A recent study suggested brands were turning towards the use of micro-influencers on social media as they tend to have higher engagement rates.
When it comes to TV, however, celebrities still have clout. In fact their use has increased in recent years: from a base year of 2020, celebrity-endorsed ads increased 44% in 2021 and 60% in 2022.
Takeaways
- Celebrity-endorsed ads account for between 7% and 10% of monthly ad volumes, appearing to peak around the beginning and end of the IPL.
- Sports stars account for just 11% of celebrity-endorsed ad volumes. MS Dhoni was the most visible sports person and also the celebrity endorsing the most brands (52).
- Akshay Kumar (pictured) topped the list of the most visible celebrities through endorsements done on TV – visible for an extraordinary 36 hours every day across all channels, almost twice as much as Vidya Balan, the next on the list.
- More than half the ads endorsed by celebrities fall into three categories: Food & Beverages (26%), Services (13%) and Personal Care/Personal Hygiene (13%).
Sourced from TAM AdEx
[Video still: Akshay Kumar for Berger Paints]
Subscription economy more resilient than expected
Subscription-based companies have grown faster than the S&P 500 over the past decade and did so again in 2022, says a new report.
The 500-plus companies in the Subscription Economy Index (SEI) report, compiled by Zuora – a supplier of subscription management software – experienced 3.7x faster growth rates than the S&P 500 over the past 11 years. Last year, the SEI experienced 12% revenue growth compared to 10.6% in the S&P 500, despite economic headwinds.
Context
Businesses and consumers grappled with inflation, ongoing supply chain disruptions, rising geopolitical tensions and the continued threat of Covid-19 variants in 2022. The result was often tighter budgets and a difficult year.
Why it matters
The latest SEI report shows recurring revenue businesses – including those in SaaS, Media and Manufacturing – continue to grow by acquiring new customers, retaining existing ones and expanding revenue with new add-ons and packages.
Takeaways
- Subscriber acquisition is trending up since pandemic lows: companies acquired new subscribers at higher rates in 2022 compared to the two years prior.
- Churn rates remain relatively consistent: SEI average quarterly churn was 6.36% in 2022 compared to 6.13% in 2018.
- Average revenue per account (ARPA) growth slowed in 2022, decreasing from 1.89% in Q2 to 0.97% in Q4. This can happen when companies offer customers the flexibility to downgrade or pause their subscriptions, or when using promotional pricing to attract new subscribers.
- SaaS outperformed other SEI sectors in terms of cumulative revenue growth in 2022, with 12.3% revenue growth on average.
Sourced from Zuora
Ad industry needs to cut carbon emissions from travel
There is a huge opportunity for carbon reduction in the process of ad production around the world, according to AdGreen, a UK body working towards a sustainable future for the industry.
AdGreen’s first Annual Review, based on data collected from 515 assorted ad projects across 2022, gives a snapshot of the industry while also calling for data collection and analysis from a higher volume of campaigns.
Why it matters
Significant changes to ad operations are crucial for the industry to meet its net zero target, including fresh approaches to travel and transport, and renewable energy choices in production facilities and locations.
Key stats
- 2,446 tCO2e (metric tonnes of CO2 equivalent) were emitted in 2022 from 515 completed projects (for comparison, the average annual carbon footprint of a person in the UK is 13 tonnes).
- Travel and transport accounted for most of the emissions as a result of all recorded activities (62.4%). Energy and fuels used to power spaces accounted for almost a quarter (24.6%), materials for 12.4%; the activity area with the least impact was disposal, at just 0.6%.
- For the four projects sitting at over 100 tCO2e, 74% of emissions came from travel and transport, with 49% from air travel alone. As these projects are indicative of the work being created by many large ad campaigns, the total impact of flights taken for production work across the industry will be significant.
- For projects with shoot days recorded, the mean impact per shoot day was 2.2 tCO2e.
AdGreen says
“It’s clear that engagement is needed from organisations working on larger scale productions so that we have a more even picture. As more of these larger projects are recorded in the tool, we expect the average project size to rise, along with the other related datapoints” – Jo Fenn, Global Director of AdGreen.
The carbon calculator
AdGreen’s Carbon Calculator allows users to work out the carbon footprint of motion, stills and audio projects in advertising campaigns, and to assess the environmental impact of production activities. “The ability to calculate and predict the potential impact of production choices on emissions creates the opportunity for an active discussion right at the start of the process, rather than just reporting and mitigating at the end,” says Sebastian Munden, chair of Ad Net Zero.
Sourced from AdGreen
Boom times for India’s influencer community
The number and influence of India’s content creators continues to grow post-pandemic and they are attracting brands which see a way to engage with new audiences at relatively little cost.
Why it matters
Brands in India continue to make heavy use of celebrity endorsements. A study ranking the brand value of Indian celebrities, by valuation advisory firm Kroll, estimates that the overall value of the top 25 in 2022 was US$1.6bn, up 29% on the previous year (the figures are derived from brand endorsement portfolios and relative social media presence). The report also noted the rise of South Indian movie stars and sports celebrities.
But such big stars tend not to attract significant engagement rates on social media, unlike nano-influencers and micro-influencers. A separate Kroll study, cited in Quartz India, suggests that many brands are now turning to this level of influencer ahead of the top tier as they get a higher return on investment.
Takeaways
- There are around 80 million content creators in India – including video streamers, influencers, and bloggers – and the creator industry is forecast to grow 25% to reach $290m by 2025.
- More than a third of Indian brands have doubled their budget for social media influencers over the past year, according to Kroll.
- Marketers are diverting digital spending into regional language campaigns with micro-influencers.
- In one survey (by digital marketing agency iCubesWire), the buying decisions of a third of respondents were driven by influencer posts, reels, and videos on popular social media platforms.
Key quote
“Influencers will need to self-regulate and participate in policymaking to ensure a positive impact on the industry. More types of content creators will enter the space and the number of influencers will spike in 2023” – Vijay Subramaniam, CEO and founder of talent management company Collective Artists Network.
Sourced from Quartz India, e4m
How privacy laws are reshaping media intelligence in Australia
Attributing media spend is challenging, but it is possible to adapt the tooling to collect data on digital touchpoints that will help improve website performance.
This is in spite of recent privacy legislation in Australia intensifying scrutiny, writes Sam Redfern, marketing effectiveness lead at Canva.
Why it matters
Grocery e-commerce sees major growth
Online grocery spending has grown by over 300% in the US over the last four years, according to new research.
Comscore’s 2023 State of Digital Commerce Report* found that digital commerce sales in 2022 surpassed $1 trillion for the first time in the country's history.
Why it matters
Grocery e-commerce surged during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic and is now embedded into the shopping routine for many consumers, but to maintain and grow this audience, brands and retailers in this space must understand consumer’s specific preferences and establish a connection that goes beyond purely functional appeals.
The numbers
- US grocery e-commerce was valued at $64bn in the final quarter of last year, compared with $15bn in the same period in 2018.
- Unsurprisingly, grocery e-commerce was among the top-grossing digital categories in the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Since Q1 2020, grocery spending on mobile devices has continued to exceed other categories, such as apparel.
Building a habit
- Ian Essling, senior director of Survey Insights at Comscore, said the growth of online grocery was not only about current buyers “doing it more often”.
- New users who have “tried it out”, Essling explained, are also contributing to greater demand having grown to appreciate the benefits of buying in this way.
- These shoppers believe that “just because they then have the ability to go to the grocery store doesn't mean that they should put all of their spending back in person,” he said.
*Read the full report, ‘Mobile, social help power digital commerce growth’, on WARC.
Tesla price cuts crash second-hand market
Cuts to the price of Tesla vehicles are not only incurring some anger from earlier buyers but are also hitting the value of second-hand cars, with knock-on effects on financing models in some markets.
What’s happening
Data from industry pricing agency CAP HPI, reported in the Financial Times, indicates that the value of second-hand Teslas in the UK has declined sharply since the brand began cutting the price of new models, first in China late last year, then in the US and Europe at the start of this year.
For example, a Model 3 bought in the UK in January this year stands to lose 47% of its value by January next year; that compares with a 4% fall over 12 months for the same model bought in September 2021.
While the figures refer to the UK market, the story within the industry is that there’s a similar picture in other countries.
Why it matters
As Tesla models are depreciating more quickly than rival EVs, the FT explains that this could make its new cars more expensive in the sort of financing deals that are already common in the UK and gaining traction in other markets.
Personal Contract Purchase now accounts for around three-quarters of all new car sales in the UK. This involves paying instalments that cover only a part of the cost of a new car over a three-year contract, with an option to purchase outright at the end of that period.
The state of the second-hand car market will dictate the value of equity a buyer holds in their vehicle at the end of the contract and that money can either reduce the final payment if purchasing, or be rolled over as a deposit for another new vehicle. Lower second-hand prices mean bigger payments.
Elon Musk’s decision to cut the price of new cars to encourage more buyers is having consequences – did he even think about these? – further down the line. It’s notable that competitors have resisted following suit precisely because they want to avoid hitting the second-hand market. Ultimately, the price cuts start to affect the perception of the brand and its desirability.
Musk famously does little or no marketing for Tesla but it’s arguable that now might be a good time to start, seeing automotive advertising as value preservation.
Sourced from Financial Times
[Image: Tesla]
How a sign language school topped the WARC Media 100
A small sign language school in Costa Rica had a limited advertising budget, but that didn’t mean it was constrained in making an impact for the country’s hearing-impaired population – in fact, quite the opposite.
The background
Alongside agency partner PHD Costa Rica, InLesco collaborated with some of the country’s biggest brands to launch the first TV commercial break in sign language and top the WARC Media 100 for 2023.
Alan Vainrub, CEO of PHD Latin America, emphasized the importance of creativity, collaboration and teamwork in creating a stand-out media campaign that made a hugely positive impact for InLesco.
“We worked on it really hard. It was complicated to put this together, and to actually make it happen and to see the effects that it had, especially on the InLesco sign language school, and then the snowball effect it had with advertisers. The awards and global recognition is really something special for us,” the CEO told WARC.
“There are no sign language interpreters in most schools or in advertising at all in Costa Rica. We definitely thought that we had to do something about it, and to help them increase their enrolment in the school, but also make a difference, in terms of how the advertising industry can make a difference and can include more people,” Vainrub added.
The execution
- InLesco understood that for deaf people to be included in conversations, those who hear must also be able to speak sign language.
- To do this, InLesco created the first silent three-minute commercial break in which all commercials were dictated in sign language.
- InLesco and PHD convinced the top television network in Costa Rica to run the commercial break and got the five top advertisers to join the cause, of which 10% of investments went to scholarships for InLesco students.
- The campaign reached 12% of the Costa Rican population, increased enrolment by 117%, and increased scholarship applicants by 20x during the campaign.
Why it matters
Small budgets don’t necessarily have to mean small ideas: creativity was the ‘secret sauce’ to breaking through to a mainstream audience who didn’t know much about sign language.
“I think you have to be as creative as you can. In media, creativity is key to actually make that leap from something small to something amazing. It’s about creativity and, at the same time, being true to the core of your brand,” Vainrub said.
Takeaways
- Try to look for simplicity in making something big, and always think about what's core to the brand.
- Collaboration, teamwork and hustle is essential to bring in partners that can make an even bigger impact.
- Small budgets don’t have to mean making a small impact.
