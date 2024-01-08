Pop-up ads deter APAC's mobile gamers | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Pop-up ads deter APAC's mobile gamers
Mobile gaming dominates in many Asia Pacific markets but one in three gamers say they stop playing because there are too many pop-up ads, according to an Omnicom Media Group survey of gamers across the region.
Why gaming matters
With ad revenue for gaming expected to hit US$100bn in 2025 (according to PwC), marketers need to better understand gamers and the gaming environment if their investment is to be effective with this important community.
The OMG report, Unlocking Gamers in Asia Pacific*, suggests that marketers should be looking at four particular areas: advertising and brand attitudes; gaming behaviours; gaming preferences; and online engagement.
Findings
- Mobile gaming ranked most popular in APAC (89%) and dominates markets like Indonesia (96%), India (95%) and the Philippines (95%).
- Mobile gaming is seen as a more convenient option and is mainly driven by markets with cheaper technology (although the PC is still popular among some groups in China (69%), Hong Kong (65%), India (43%), Singapore (42%) and Vietnam (48%).)
- Gamers want real-world incentives from mobile game ads but not all respondents identify with the “gamer” label.
- Word-of-mouth is crucial to winning gamers’ hearts, with family and friends holding slightly more sway in this area.
- Influencers or players themselves (90%) are also useful in building credibility among gamers, especially in China, India, Indonesia and Hong Kong.
Key quote
“We need to understand the different nuances within the gaming ecosystem, including the types of moments gamers experience … Brands need to find the sweet spots for this audience and think hard about how they can add value to the gaming experience, instead of blatantly interrupting it” – Nina Fedorczuk, APAC Chief Enablement Officer, Omnicom Media Group (OMG).
* OMG surveyed 12,204 respondents with an equal gender split and across a range of ages in 13 markets – Australia, India, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, New Zealand, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Vietnam.
Sourced from OMG
Email this content