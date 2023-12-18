Podcasts have global growth potential | WARC | The Feed
Podcasts have global growth potential
Globally, marketers are ten times more likely to predict an increase rather than a decrease in podcast ad spend over the next five years, according to research from Acast.
The podcast platform polled 500 marketers in five markets (USA, Canada, UK, Australia, Singapore) and found that 49% expected to increase spending compared to 5% who expected it to decrease.
Key findings
- Half or more of marketers in Australia (55%), Canada (55%) and the US (50%) anticipate increased spending over the next five years; the proportion was fewer in the UK (47%) and Singapore (37%).
- 62% of marketers who had bought podcast advertising before expected to increase spending, compared to 32% who had not bought such advertising before.
- Just 16% of respondents said there was too much advertising on podcasts (compared to 35% for TV and 31% for social media).
- Compared to streaming music and radio, podcasts ranked top for accurate targeting, unduplicated reach, reaching mentally engaged listeners and reaching affluent audiences.
Why podcasts matter
Podcast audiences are growing and the format scores highly in terms of targeting and reach but it’s not a given that audiences are engaging with ads: recent research from YouGov Profiles in the UK found that two in five (42%) regular listeners believe adverts played during a podcast to be intrusive and choose to skip them.
Sourced from Acast, WARC
