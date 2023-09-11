Podcasts are influential with Singaporeans | WARC | The Feed
Podcasts are influential with Singaporeans
Almost one million Singaporeans – one in six of the population – listen to podcasts daily and many of those have taken action after hearing a podcast ad.
Why podcasts matter
A study from podcast platform Acast found 93% of the city state’s one million podcast listeners do so as part of their daily routine. Given the typical focus and engagement of many such listeners, podcasts could be seen as an undervalued and influential media channel.
Takeaways
- When asked about focus while consuming various types of media, podcasts ranked at the top (72%), surpassing streaming TV (68%) and social media (64%).
- 74% of respondents agreed that podcast advertising improves brand perception; 62% believe podcast advertising to be more influential than other media.
- Actions taken after hearing about a brand on a podcast included: looking at the brand’s social media (49%), visiting the brand’s website (38%), telling family and friends about the brand (33%) and making a purchase (20%).
- 66% of respondents trust podcast hosts to genuinely endorse brands, while 64% believe them to be more trustworthy than most people in the media.
Key quote
“Since podcasts tend to be long-form content, they grow to build deep relationships with their core audiences and that builds trust” – Werner Iucksch, head of social media at Media. Monks APAC, speaking to Marketing-Interactive.
Sourced from Acast, Marketing-Interactive
