Home The Feed
Your selections:

Pockets of growth: Trends in Indonesia’s food sector | WARC | The Feed

Pockets of growth: Trends in Indonesia’s food sector
17 February 2023
Pockets of growth: Trends in Indonesia’s food sector
Food industry (general) Indonesia Strategy

Indonesia’s food segment is expected to enjoy double-digit growth in 2023, with Kantar examining the key drivers and learnings for brands post-pandemic.

Why it matters

Amid the trend of experimental cooking, a desire for shopping convenience, the need for practicality among the budget conscious, and affluent consumers seeking healthier alternatives, brands must craft a focused strategy in order to capture these opportunities.

Takeaways

Get a demo Sign in