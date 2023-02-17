Pockets of growth: Trends in Indonesia’s food sector | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
17 February 2023
Pockets of growth: Trends in Indonesia’s food sector
Food industry (general) Indonesia Strategy
Indonesia’s food segment is expected to enjoy double-digit growth in 2023, with Kantar examining the key drivers and learnings for brands post-pandemic.
Why it matters
Amid the trend of experimental cooking, a desire for shopping convenience, the need for practicality among the budget conscious, and affluent consumers seeking healthier alternatives, brands must craft a focused strategy in order to capture these opportunities.
Takeaways
