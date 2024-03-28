Platform Insights: Snapchat bounces back | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Platform Insights: Snapchat bounces back
After several years of flat advertising revenues at Snapchat, WARC Media is forecasting a 13.7% increase in 2024 (2023: +0.1%) as the platform pivots to a new strategy.
The prediction is included in Platform Insights: Snapchat, the latest in a series of reports exclusive to WARC Media subscribers, which include an overview of platform investments, media consumption and performance insights.
Why Snapchat matters
It’s easy for brands to overlook Snapchat in the context of giants such as Meta and TikTok, but as Alex Brownsell, head of content, WARC Media, explains: “In an era where social media apps are evolving into mass entertainment platforms, and social communication has retreated to group chats, Snapchat is betting that a laser focus on enabling real connection and community will breathe new life into the platform.”
Takeaways
- Annual advertising revenue to reach $5.2bn this year
The platform’s latest earnings call revealed a change in strategy, with the company moving away from augmented reality and instead prioritising AI for ad optimisation, content experience and user growth. Business and industrial is forecast to be the biggest spending category on Snapchat in 2024 ($756.8m), while political ad spend is expected to increase 85%, owing in part to the upcoming US presidential election.
WARC’s annual Marketer’s Toolkit survey found that 21% of advertisers plan to increase investment in Snapchat, while 29% expect to decrease spend. APAC marketers showed the highest intention to increase investment (23%), while Europe has the lowest (20%).
- Global DAUs reach 414 million
Snapchat has seen its base and reach expand, especially with unique audiences among younger cohorts. DAU growth in North America remained flat while the rest of the world users grew 19%. India leads as the country with the largest Snapchat advertising audience, ahead of the US, Pakistan, France, and the UK.
One fast growing market is Australia, with users spending up to 17 hours on the Snapchat app per month. Australian Snapchatters also reportedly open the app 40 times per day.
As social media becomes a place to discover products and brands, We Are Social reports that just over one in five consumers choose Snapchat for brand search.
- Brand-safe content
As digital platforms undergo heavy scrutiny, an advantage of Snapchat lies in its high levels of brand safety. Data from Snapchat shows close to 99% brand-safe content on Spotlight, and 100% safe creator content.
Snapchat is also actively launching products to help brands partner with its creator community, including its Creator Collab Campaigns, and is aiming to enable advertisers to tap into cultural moments. Social commerce is growing on the platform thanks to its focus on lower-funnel objectives, AR and AI assisted tools, creator content, and high reception among users due to the ‘close circle effect’.
Snapchat’s change of platform strategy signals a move to a new kind of digital future: a return to the more literal “social” element that channels originally aspired to.
Sourced from WARC Media
Email this content