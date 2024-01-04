Planning for Ramadan in 2024: Rethinking connection and community | WARC | The Feed

Ramadan is a significant event for Muslims all around the world, but after several years of subdued celebrations and predominantly virtual observance, brands must understand the subtle shifts in how consumers attach meaning and think about connection and belonging in order to effectively resonate.
Takeaways
- Connecting with one another in an increasingly disconnected world where both technology and people’s own lives take precedence over relationships is a theme that was explored. However, in 2023 there is an inward turn to the nuclear family as the main anchor of festivities.
- Ads that focus on both nuclear and intergenerational families is a...