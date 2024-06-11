Pinterest ads set for 17.1% growth to reach $4.2bn next year | WARC | The Feed
Pinterest ads set for 17.1% growth to reach $4.2bn next year
Pinterest, the image-led social media service, is on a commercial upswing as it sees accelerating growth in both advertising revenue and users – a new platform insights report from WARC Media goes deep on the platform, what’s driving growth, how its users are changing, and what it all means for advertising.
Why Pinterest matters
Pinterest has an audience with high commercial intent, explains report author Celeste Huang. Its advancements in shoppability and AI – alongside a focus on fulfilling users’ ‘multi-session journeys’ – has started to reap rewards, with moves into the performance space attracting additional investment. Among advertisers, trust in Pinterest’s sustainable growth and understanding of its competitive positioning are rising.
Inside the report
What you need to know
A smaller platform growing like the tech giants
Pinterest’s advertising revenue is forecast to reach $3.58bn in 2024 and $4.2bn in 2025. The platform has refined its position in a highly competitive social media market: effective in upper-funnel discovery, but also capitalising on users with high commerce intent using advanced ad formats. This has resulted in its lower-funnel revenue growth that’s close to doubled since the end of last year.
Who uses Pinterest?
Two-thirds of Pinterest users are female, and the majority aged 18-34. Among younger users (children and teens), Pinterest saw more use than Instagram in the US, UK, and Australia, according to some data sources. Since 55% of users see it as a “place to shop”, Pinterest wants to position itself as a “more positive alternative” to other digital environments, especially as social platforms focus on entertainment, and human connection migrates to messaging apps.
A serially underestimated platform
Last click attribution techniques are found to significantly underestimate the effects of Pinterest marketing activity. Pinterest’s cost-per-acquisition is down 60% year-on-year, per data from Nest Commerce, and its conversion rate continues to grow. Leveraging keywords and interest targets is crucial for lower-funnel success.
Data shared by Pinterest itself reported that it can deliver a 28% increase in conversions and up to 96% traffic increases for advertisers. Multi-format campaigns are important here: brands that use videos in their ‘Collection’ ads see a 44% better ROAS, compared to static ‘Collection’ ads, according to Pinterest.
